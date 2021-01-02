VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Curve Leicester's SUNSET BOULEVARD Concert

Leicester's Curve theatre is now streaming a virtual version of Sunset Boulevard in Concert.

The production will be performed by the company in the newly configured auditorium and filmed in HD for audiences to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

Tickets for the filmed version start from £20 and between Tuesday 22 December and Saturday 9 January, there will be up to three different performance times daily. The streamed version will be available for audiences in the UK and all territories across the world, with the exception of North America. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via the theatre's website or by calling the Box Office.

Joining the previously announced Ria Jones as Norma Desmond and Danny Mac as Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard will be a host of original company members from Curve's award-winning 2017 touring production. Molly Lynch will reprise her role as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce returns as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter as Artie Green and Carl Sanderson as Cecil B DeMille.

The Sunset Boulevard company will also include Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O'Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs and Barney Wilkinson.

Set over a turbulent New Year's Eve in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a gripping tale of romance, glamour and obsession. Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster will once again direct this production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical masterpiece, which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton and is based on the 1950 film by Billy Wilder.

A 16-piece orchestra, supported by music licensing company PPL, will bring the musical's score to life with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Set Designer Colin Richmond, Video Designer Douglas O'Connell and Choreographer Lee Proud will also rejoin the production team.

Go behind the scenes of the production in the video below!