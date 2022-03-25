Underbelly Festival Announces London Summer Programme For 2022

Underbelly has today announced their dazzling programme of events for their Underbelly Festival this Summer which promises to be a feast of top-quality live entertainment, amazing outdoor bars and premium street food. Underbelly Festival's summer events are running at Earls Court, on the former Earls Court 2 Exhibition Centre site, from 5th May - 16th July and at Cavendish Square from 28th April - 31st July.

Tickets are on sale now and available from underbellyfestival.com.

The capital's original pop-up is getting set to return and will offer a double dose of live entertainment and laughter across two brilliant spots: Earls Court and Cavendish Square.

The iconic Upside Down Purple Cow, Udderbelly, is set to return to Earls Court this summer with jaw-dropping circus acts, comedy shows that will leave you crying with laughter, and entertainment for all the family. All of this, alongside beautiful outdoor bars and delicious street food.

Underbelly Festival will once again make the heart of the West End home this spring, just off London's Oxford Street in Cavendish Square. Underbelly Festival's majestic Spiegeltent will be back and serving up another helping of superb cabaret, shows for comedy-lovers that include the biggest LOL-worthy names in the festival's favourite late night show London Comedy Allstars, and the most fabulous drag shows in town. The perfect spot for lunch al fresco or after work drinks in the city.

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Underbelly co-directors, said:

"Underbelly Festival is a sure sign that summer is approaching and we are so excited for what 2022 has in store. To be able to announce such a brilliant programme of live comedy, circus, cabaret and drag variety at its very best is such an honour and we couldn't be more proud of the shows on the line up. Being back at Earls Court and Cavendish Square is the perfect fit so do come along for top-quality live entertainment, amazing outdoor bars and premium street food. We hope to see you there!"

Underbelly is in the process of submitting planning applications for the Underbelly festival across two London locations. Everything outlined above within the release will be subject to planning and licensing approval.

* Tickets purchased through underbellyfestival.com are subject to a Â£1.50 booking fee.