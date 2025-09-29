Underbelly Boulevard Summer and Autumn Lineup tp Feature TWEEDY’S MASSIVE SOLO SHOW And JEEZUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Underbelly Boulevard is back with an exciting programme for summer and autumn, offering cabaret, stand-up, improv, circus, and beyond.

Beloved clown and star of Giffords Circus, Tweedy the Clown, returns for the October half-term with Tweedy’s Massive Solo Show. With unruly props, an interrupting Alexa, and trousers that seem to have a life of their own, Tweedy invites audiences on a joyful, chaotic ride perfect for the whole family.

Queer, Latin-infused musical theatre takes centre stage in Jeezus!, a five-star hit filled with irresistible energy. For those looking for a night of quick wit and unfiltered comedy, NYC-based actress and comedian Marie Faustin brings Good Girl, Bad Laugh to the UK for three nights only, offering an electrifying perspective from one of stand-up’s most dynamic voices.

Audiences can also enjoy Bar Burlesque, a stylish tribute to the glamour of the 1950s and 60s that pairs cocktails with some of the UK’s hottest burlesque talent, running every Tuesday night through September. Meanwhile, Belly Scratch, Underbelly Boulevard’s first-ever scratch night, provides a platform for bold, emerging theatre-makers to present daring new work at the earliest stage of development.

Empire Street Productions will add a series of special events featuring conversations with leading artists including Self Esteem, Marianne Elliott, and Robert Icke. Comedian Daisy Doris May will bring her wildly popular characters—Steve Porters, the divine Karen Moonstone, and Häns Off—for one unforgettable Big Night Out.

With its bar, co-working spaces, and reputation as one of Soho’s leading destinations for live entertainment, Underbelly Boulevard is delivering a lineup that promises both variety and star power across the season.

For more details and full programme information, visit underbellyboulevard.com.