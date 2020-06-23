UKGRAD2020 Announce Live Dance and Fitness Classes

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual UKGRAD2020 Fringe Festival, which begins on Monday 29th June for two weeks, will see graduates lead dance classes.

Liam Gartland, who graduates this year from Guildford School of Acting, set up UKGRAD2020 with help from Arts Ed graduate Alice Croft to give budding artists the opportunity to learn from some of the most renowned names in musical theatre.

Classes will be streamed live via our instagram page @gradfringefestival giving graduates the chance to build their confidence in teaching their own class & choreography.

