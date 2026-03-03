JACK AND THE BEANSTALK is Coming to the Gladstone Theatre This Easter

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Embark on a giant adventure when Jack and the Beanstalk comes to the Gladstone Theatre this Easter. Dreamworld Entertainments will return after a smash-hit Christmas run to bring another pantomime to the historic Port Sunlight venue.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from Thursday 9 – Saturday 12 April. Tickets are on sale now priced from £19.

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks' Darren John Langford leads the cast as the villainous Fleshcreep in the tallest of tales which will transport family audiences from the theatre to a fairytale kingdom in the sky.

Meanwhile Lewis Pryor plays Jack, Ellie Clayton is Jill, Justine Langford is Fairy Fertile, Neil MacDonald is Squire Peg, Michael Alan Bailey is Silly Scott and Michael Chapman appears as Dame Trott.

Join Jack and his family on an action-packed adventure as they battle a giant and attempt to rescue Princess Jill. Expect magic beans, Daisy the cow, a towering beanstalk – and one giant adversary!