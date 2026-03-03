Feliciana Dalley and David Hutchinson Named Co-Chairs of Greenwich Creative Network

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Borough of Greenwich Creative Network has announced new co-chairs Feliciana Dalley and David Hutchinson as they get set to host the first ever event for creatives.

Feliciana Dalley and David Hutchinson will bring artists, freelancers, creative businesses and cultural organisations together to connect, collaborate and shape culture in Royal Greenwich. The free event will take place at Woolwich Works on Monday 9 March 2026 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. As well as peer networking, attendees can expect inspiring guest speakers from the arts and cultural sector.

Councillor Sandra Bauer, Cabinet Member for Equality, Culture and Communities, said: “We're home to an abundance of talent and we know that connection and collaboration is key to making sure culture thrives in Royal Greenwich.

“With the brilliant David Hutchinson and Feliciana Dalley at the helm, the Greenwich Creative Network will be a space shaped by you - our local cultural sector - offering somewhere to collaborate, share knowledge and make our borough a place where creative people, innovation and cultural connections inspire, encourage and flourish.”

Feliciana Dalley, co-chair of the Creative Network, said: “I'm honoured to be stepping into this role as Co-Chair alongside David. With over a decade in interior design, a BA in architecture, an MA in Luxury Brand Management, and experience of building and leading my own interior design studio, creativity is not something I simply talk about, it is how I live and work. I have seen its power to transform spaces, careers and confidence. As a proud Ravensbourne alumni, Greenwich shaped me, so giving back feels deeply personal. Being shortlisted for the Royal Greenwich Under 30s in 2022 strengthened my commitment to youth entrepreneurship. My mission is to champion emerging talent, particularly those underrepresented within the creative industries. Together, we will celebrate the brilliance of our borough, spotlight local talent and create meaningful pathways for the next generation to rise.”

David Hutchinson, co-chair of the Creative Network, said: “I'm really excited to be appointed co-chair of the Greenwich Creative Network alongside Feliciana. When I moved down from Scotland, Greenwich was the first place I produced theatre in London, and it's where I founded Selladoor Worldwide because of the rich cultural capital the borough offers. Having lived here for over a decade, I've seen first-hand the depth of talent and ambition that exists across our creative community. The potential here is huge. I very much intend to amplify and champion the voices, practitioners and companies that make Greenwich such an exciting place creatively, and to support stronger connections that allow that culture to grow and thrive.”

Supported by the Royal Borough of Greenwich and co-funded by Arts Council England, the Greenwich Creative Network will strengthen the local creative community, support collaboration, and create a shared voice for culture in Greenwich.

The network is open to anyone working creatively in Royal Greenwich, including artists and creative practitioners, freelancers and creative small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs), grassroots organisations and collectives, cultural institutions and creative businesses.

Network members can expect regular meet-ups and sector events, peer-to-peer learning and collaboration, opportunities to influence cultural development in the borough and an annual borough-wide gathering of the creative community.

David Hutchinson is the Founder and CEO of Selladoor Worldwide and The Path Entertainment Group. Through Selladoor, he has produced major theatre productions across the West End and internationally, including Flashdance, 9 to 5 The Musical (West End), and American Idiot (West End), with work touring across five continents.

Through Path, David leads the development of large-scale immersive attractions including MONOPOLY LIFESIZED and The Paddington Bear Experience, collaborating with global partners such as Hasbro, StudioCanal and Lionsgate to reimagine iconic brands for live audiences. David has been recognised in The Stage 100 as one of the most influential figures in British theatre for multiple consecutive years including this year. David has been a Greenwich resident for over 10 years.

Feliciana Dalley

Founder and CEO, FélieFeliciana is a designer and creative entrepreneur with a background in architecture and luxury brand management. A Ravensbourne graduate, she champions community-driven design and pathways into the creative industries.