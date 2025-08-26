Tweedy, Kevin Brewis & Kane Verrall Return For Everyman Theatre’s 2025 Pantomime ROBIN HOOD AND HIS MERRY MEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham has confirmed the first casting for its 2025/26 pantomime spectacular, Robin Hood and His Merry Men, which will run from Friday 28 November 2025 to Sunday 11 January 2026.

Three audience favourites will return to lead the adventure. Gloucestershire’s best-loved clown Tweedy reprises his trademark chaos and charm as Friar “Tweedy” Tuck, bringing slapstick, silliness, and plenty of surprises. Tweedy quipped: “Despite not being able to sing, dance or remember my lines—as well as consistently breaking props, ad-libbing, and causing mayhem—the Everyman is letting me come back for Christmas!!”

Also returning is Kevin Brewis, once again stepping into the outrageous frocks of Dame Nursie. A Cheltenham favourite, Brewis has starred in four previous Everyman pantomimes including Aladdin (2024) and Dick Whittington (2022), alongside West End appearances such as Hello, Dolly! with Imelda Staunton.

Completing the first trio of casting is Kane Verrall, who won hearts as the Spirit of the Unicorn in Jack and the Beanstalk (2021). This season, he takes on Will Scarlett, one of Robin Hood’s loyal companions. His stage credits include Cats, Dirty Dancing, and The Sound of Music.

They will be joined by a full company of singers, dancers, and comic talent to be announced soon. The award-nominated creative team from Aladdin will return, with the pantomime once again written and directed by Sam Holmes and Nick Winston, who have helmed Everyman’s pantos since 2019.

Holmes said: “It’s a joy to be back writing another Everyman pantomime, especially with so many familiar faces. We’re giving Robin Hood a special Everyman twist with comedy, spectacle, and a few cheeky surprises. The chemistry between Tweedy, Kevin, and Kane is infectious—we can’t wait for audiences to join us in Sherwood Forest.”

Tickets for Robin Hood and His Merry Men are on sale now and popular dates are already filling quickly.