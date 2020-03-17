Tron Theatre Closes Beginning Today

Tron Theatre has released the following statement regarding its closure:

After careful consideration in light of the most recent guidelines issued by the UK and Scottish Government it is with enormous regret that we have made the difficult decision to close the Theatre and Bar as of today.



All scheduled performances, events, classes and workshops will be cancelled or postponed until further notice. This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we do so in the best interests of our audiences, staff, freelance colleagues, partners and stakeholders. We will continue to follow Government advice as it is issued and update you as the situation progresses.



Our Box Office team will be working to contact all customers who hold tickets for events that have been cancelled or postponed. Please do bear with us as we undertake this work, as it may take the team more time to process refunds, exchanges and credits than usual. If we can ask you not to contact the Box Office unless your query is urgent, this will help us enormously.

As a registered charity, we rely on ticket sales for a substantial portion of our income, and the uncertainty ahead is a huge worry for those who work for and with us, as it is for the theatre sector. We'd like to ask you to consider, if you can, donating some or all of the value of your ticket to help us weather this closure. We will endeavour to use any donated ticket income to fulfil our financial obligations to artists and companies directly affected by the cancellation of their shows.



At the moment, we are not cancelling Underwood Lane or The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and these shows will remain on sale. Our hope is that both will go ahead as planned. We would of course advise audiences in good time should this situation change.

We appreciate your understanding as we make decisions to support and protect each other through these unprecedented times. If you would like to make a donation: https://www.tron.co.uk/secure/donate/ to help the theatre survive, we would be extraordinarily grateful.



Sam Gough, Executive Director & Joint Chief Executive





