Tour Dates Announced For Children's Author Simon Mole's I Love My Bike Family Events

Nobody forgets the thrill of riding a bike for the first time, even if it can feel like an uphill battle to begin with. Join acclaimed children's author Simon Mole to celebrate that excitement, or start the quest towards it, at this series of family events marking the publication of his picture book, I Love My Bike, which is illustrated by award winning artist Sam Usher.

I Love My Bike is about a daughter learning to ride a bike with the help of her father. It's also about that exhilarating feeling you get when you succeed at something for the first time as a child. And, most importantly, it's about learning that when you fall off, the best thing to do is get back on again!

Perfect for 4-7 year olds, these 45-minute family events begin with Simon performing I Love My Bike, followed by some fun (and quite silly) games during which children are supported to 'build' their own bike poem with him. They can spin the word wheel and take part in the pedal power challenge to unlock their creative powers! For little word wizards who don't need stabilisers, Simon can shift gears quickly to introduce some mega metaphors and super similes. All participants will also have the opportunity to attend a FREE follow-up poetry workshop online.

Simon Mole, who is excited to be bringing these fun creative events into the heart of communities, said: "I love reading with my kids, so hearing about other families enjoying a book that I've written is absolutely amazing. These events are a great way to bring books to life and to have fun playing with words. I can't wait to take this tour out on the road!"

The I Love My Bike tour will visit Norden Farm, Maidenhead (24 July 11.30am, 14 August 11.30am), Discover Story Centre, Stratford, London (27 July 1pm), Deptford Lounge, London followed by a bike lesson with a Cycle Instructor (28 July 10am) and Herts Libraries (2 August 10am Oakmere Library followed by a session with Bikeability and 2pm Hoddesdon Library).

For more information and to book tickets, contact tour venues directly or visit Simon's website: http://www.simonmole.com/projects/i-love-my-bike/.

Simon Mole is an acclaimed children's poet (and sleep deprived dad) who has shared stages with Michael Rosen, Kae Tempest and John Hegley. His first picture book Kites was published in 2019, and his second book I Love My Bike was published in June 2021. Simon is a National Poetry Day Ambassador with over ten years' experience using rap and poetry in community and education settings including projects with Great Ormond Street Hospital and Arsenal Football Club. The tutorial videos at his YouTube channel are used by hundreds of thousands of children and teachers across the world each year, and have been featured on BBC Bitesize. Simon is also one half of kids comedy rap duo Mole & Gecko (you can probably guess which half).

Write a poem with Simon in just ten minutes right now: www.youtube.com/simonmole

Sign up for Simon Mole's live monthly online poetry workshops at www.youtube.com/simonmole

I Love My Bike is written by Simon Mole, illustrated by Sam Usher and published by Frances Lincoln (Quarto) 2021. It is available from book shops and online retailers - find out more.

Tour Dates:

24 July | 11.30AM | Norden Farm, Maidenhead SL6 4PF | Book HERE

27 July | 1PM | Discover Story Centre, Stratford, London E15 4QZ | Book HERE

28 July | 10AM | Deptford Lounge, London SE8 4AG followed by a bike lesson with Cycling Instructor (https://www.cyclinginstructor.com/) | Free to attend, Book HERE

2 Aug | 10.30AM Oakmere Library | 2PM Hoddesdon Library | Herts Libraries | Tickets £5 Book HERE

14 Aug | 11.30AM | Norden Farm, Maidenhead SL6 4PF | Book HERE