Toucan Theatre Announces UK Tour of THE NAUGHTY FOX

Toucan Theatre has announced the return of their flagship production The Naughty Fox, now also an illustrated book, written and directed by James Baldwin, following the success of its sold out run at the Marlowe Theatre in 2018, where it was originally commissioned, and a National tour in Spring 2020.

The immersive, multisensory production performed by Bri Malaika and Eleanor Wright allows children from 0-5-years-old and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their companions to experience a world of storytelling through puppets, music, and light projections. A technically autonomous company, Toucan Theatre tours all seating, lighting and equipment to create bespoke audience seating, with immersive, multisensory dens and interactive mobiles built around the audience. Teddies from leading children's soft toy company Jelly Cat are puppeted as part of the show and sold alongside the tour.

The production opens at The North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford on 22 October, before touring to theatre venues in Maidenhead, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Cumbernauld, Lincoln, Hereford, Dorchester, Folkestone, Torrington, culminating at The Arc in Winchester on 24 December. The production also visits hospices and SEN(D) schools throughout the tour. The show integrates creative captions for deaf and hard of hearing audience members. All public performances are relaxed, with reduced audience performances for people with profound multiple learning disabilities available. Tickets are now on sale at each venue.

Snuggle up in a magical den with comfy creatures - Honk, Splash and TaWit TaWoo - as they teach The Naughty Fox a very important lesson: it's better to share.

Set in the magical forest, Fox goes on an adventure to learn from the Aurora that sharing is caring.

Feel your way through the immersive, multisensory journey of friendship and play for little ones and their grown-ups. Fully accessible and relaxed.

Experience a world of puppetry, music, light projection and bubbly energy as our two storytellers bring household objects to life.

James Baldwin is a writer, director, facilitator and dramaturge. James is the former literary associate at The Marlowe and has worked with the National Theatre Studio, the National Theatre of Scotland, the Old Vic, in the West End, and regionally. James is the recipient of the Lilian Baylis Award for Theatrical Excellence, the Ideastap Innovator's Award and The Walter Tull Playwrighting Prize. James is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and an alumnus of the Royal Court Young Writers' Programme. James is published by Oberon Books and is attached to BBC drama 'Doctors' following the Writersroom shadow scheme. James is a trustee of The Old Fire Station, Oxford and is an Associate Artist at the egg, Theatre Royal Bath.

James is passionate about accessibility and inclusivity. The community projects he has co-designed with Create have won multiple Koestler Awards, contributed to two Young People Now Awards (Young Carers) and won The Charity Times Digital Transformation Award.

Bri Malaika is a Kenyan British actress. She trained at East 15 Acting School on The BA Acting and Community Theatre Course. Furthering her skills in various performance and facilitation skills. She is thrilled to be working with Toucan Theatre as she has always been passionate about creating fun and accessible theatre for all.

Eleanor Wright is an actor and theatre-maker based in Kent. She first worked on The Naughty Fox back in 2018 and is so excited to be going on the road with this show again. She also works as a creative practitioner, has been involved in multiple projects with The Marlowe, and has worked as a director mentor for the RSC Associate Schools in Kent. She is really looking forward to sharing The Naughty Fox with audiences across the UK.

Tour Dates

The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford

22 October 2022 at

Box Office: www.thenorthwall.com / 01865 319 450

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead

25 October at

Box Office: www.norden.farm / 01628 788 997

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

4-5 November 2022

Box Office: www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/ / 01902 321 321

Northern Stage, Newcastle upon Tyne

10 November 2022

Box Office: www.northernstage.co.uk / 0191 230 5151

Cumbernauld Theatre, Cumbernauld

12 November 2022

Box Office: www.lanternhousearts.org / 01236 732 887

The Lowry, Manchester

20 November 2022

Box Office: www.thelowry.com / 0345 208 6000

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, Lincoln

24-25 November 2022

Box Office: www.lpac.co.uk / 01522 837 600

The Courtyard, Hereford

26 November 2022

Box Office: www.courtyard.org.uk/ / 01432 340 555

Dorchester Arts, Dorchester

28-29 November 2022

Box Office: www.dorchesterarts.org.uk / 01305 266 926

The Quarterhouse, Folkestone

1-2 December 2022

Box Office: www.creativefolkestone.org.uk/folkestone-quarterhouse/ / 01303 760 740

The Plough Arts Centre, Torrington

7-8 December 2022

Box Office: www.theploughartscentre.org.uk / 01805 624 624

The Arc, Winchester

19-24 December 2022

Box Office: www.arcwinchester.org.uk / 01962 398 046