Tom Chambers Will Lead INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS UK Tour

Tom Chambers will play the beloved detective Inspector Morse in a new stage production, Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts. The production opens in Birmingham on Thursday 28 August 2025 ahead of a major UK tour.

The tour then goes on to visit: Richmond Theatre, London; Grand Opera House, York; Theatre Royal, Nottingham; Churchill Theatre, Bromley; Grand Opera House, Belfast; Theatre Royal, Brighton; Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield; Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; Theatre Royal, Norwich; Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury; Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool; Playhouse Theatre, Leeds; Theatre Royal, Newcastle; Festival Theatre, Malvern; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh; Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes; His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen; Theatre Royal, Glasgow; The Lowry, Salford.

A chilling mystery unfolds when a young actress suddenly dies on stage during a performance, and Detective Chief Inspector Morse embarks on a gripping investigation. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry takes a darker turn when the legendary inspector, together with DS Lewis, uncovers a connection to sinister events in his own past, twenty-five years earlier.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts marks the first-ever stage adaptation of the iconic detective. ITV's long-running Inspector Morse, hailed by Radio Times as ‘The greatest British crime series of all time', has inspired equally beloved spin-offs, Lewis and Endeavour. Starring Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Strictly Come Dancing) as Inspector Morse, this original story written for the stage is a must-see for fans of compelling detective stories and thrilling mysteries.

Tom Chambers says of taking on the role of the legendary detective: “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing to the stage the nationally loved character of Inspector Morse. Played by John Thaw in the TV series, it is an iconic role which audiences clearly loved alongside the Morse murder mysteries. This brand-new production is a tantalising tale, rich in story and character and even unpicks some of Morse's closely guarded personal life. It's going to be a fabulous evening of entertainment.”

Simon Friend, co-producer of the production added: “Bringing the nation's favourite detective to the stage is a very rare proposition. The genre has never been more popular, and we look forward to sharing this terrifically exciting production with audiences across the country from later this year, and continuing our ongoing collaboration with the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.”

Alma Cullen penned episodes for the ITV crime drama series including, The Secret of Bay 5B (1989), The Infernal Serpent (1990), Fat Chance (1991) and The Death of The Self (1992), derived from the characters created by Colin Dexter.

Based on the novels by Colin Dexter the hit ITV series, Inspector Morse starred John Thaw as the erudite Inspector, famed for his love of opera, crosswords and a fine real ale. Alongside his trusted Sergeant, DS Lewis, played by Kevin Whately, the pair captivated audiences for 13 years and a total of 33 episodes with the programme's trademark gripping mysteries, intelligent plots and memorable characters. The series became a classic of British television, earning numerous accolades and a devoted fanbase. Dexter's characters continue to enthral audiences, with House of Ghosts marking the latest chapter in the iconic detective's career.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts is written for the stage by Alma Cullen. The tour also reunites Tom Chambers with Director Anthony Banks (The Girl on the Train, West End / UK Tour; Steel Magnolias, UK Tour) following their collaboration on the 2020/21 tour of Dial M For Murder.

Tom Chamber's theatrical credits include Murder in the Dark (Touring); Elf (Dominion Theatre); Dial M For Murder (Tour); Crazy For You (UK Tour); Private Lives (UK Tour); White Christmas (Dominion Theatre); Top Hat (Aldwych Theatre) Cyrano De Bergerac (Derby Theatre). His TV credits include Father Brown, The Great Train Robbery, Midsomer Murders, Casualty, Emmerdale, Holby City and Waterloo Road. Films include Fakers, Apollo 13: Dark Side of the Moon and Meet Pursuit Delange.

Anthony Banks has directed world premieres of many new plays including: The Girl On The Train (West End/National Tour); Jim Cartwright's Raz (West End/National Tour) and The Gap (Hope Mill); Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats (Soho/Hampstead/Ustinov); James Graham's Bassett (Bristol Old Vic); Dennis Kelly's DNA (National Tour); Mark Ravenhill's Blackmail (Mercury); Nick Dear's Hogarth's Progress (Rose); Ryan Craig's Games For Lovers (Vaults); Kevin Elyot's Twilight Song (Park Theatre); Bryony Lavery's Cesario and More Light, Lucinda Coxon's The Eternal Not and Michael Lesslie's Prince of Denmark (National Theatre); Snoo Wilson's Pignight (Menier); Mark Ravenhill's The Experiment (Soho Theatre/Berliner Ensemble).

He has also directed some twentieth-century classics: Daphne Du Maurier's My Cousin Rachel by Joseph O'Connor (Bath/Chichester); Patrick Marber's After Miss Julie (Theatre Royal Bath); Patricia Highsmith's Strangers on a Train (National Tour); Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight (National Tour); Tennessee Williams' The Hotel Plays; Dial M For Murder (National Tour) George Bernard Shaw's Mrs Warren's Profession (Bath/Chichester) and Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias (National Tour).

Anthony was an associate director at The National Theatre 2004-2014 where he commissioned and developed a hundred new plays for NT Connections.

Simon Friend Entertainment Limited and Birmingham Rep present, Inspector Morse - House of Ghosts.

Tour Dates

Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Thursday 28 August – Sunday 14 September

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

On Sale Now

Richmond Theatre

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 September

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

York Grand Opera House

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 September

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 30 September – Saturday 4 October

www.trch.co.uk

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 October

www.trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB

On Sale Soon

Belfast, Grand Opera House

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 October

www.goh.co.uk

On Sale Monday 10 February 2025

Brighton, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 October

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

Tuesday 28 October – Saturday 1 November

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On Sale Tuesday 25 February 2025

Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 November

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 November

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Norwich, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 November

www.norwichtheatre.org

On Sale Monday 24 February 2025

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 November

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Liverpool, Playhouse Theatre

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 January

www.everymanplayhouse.com

On Sale Soon

Leeds, Playhouse Theatre

Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 January

www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

On Sale Soon

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale Friday 4 April 2025

Malvern, Festival Theatre

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 February

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 March

www.capitaltheatres.com

On Sale Soon

Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 March

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 March

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

On Sale Soon

Glasgow Theatre Royal

Tuesday 31 March – Saturday 4 April

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

Salford, The Lowry

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 April

www.thelowry.com

On Sale Thursday 6 February 2025

