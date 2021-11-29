Tickets Now On Sale for World Premiere of TRAPLORD

Sadler's Wells and 180 Studios will present the world premiere of Ivan Michael Blackstock's TRAPLORD which will run at 180 Studios from Saturday 26 March - Saturday 16 April 2022 in a co-production with The Factory and ALTRUVIOLET. Tickets are on sale from today, Monday 29 November and available to purchase from sadlerswells.com and 180thestrand.com.



Award-winning dance artist and cultural innovator Ivan Michael Blackstock's TRAPLORD is an immersive dance performance meditating on life, death and rebirth. Wandering between dreams and reality, TRAPLORD takes us on a new heroic journey to self-actualisation.



Using dance, theatre and spoken word to explore raw and confrontational themes of mental health and masculinity, TRAPLORD is an invitation to question the stereotyping of Black men in contemporary western society; an attempt to escape from the mental state of being condemned before having lived.



Director and Choreographer, Ivan Michael Blackstock said: "Bringing TRAPLORD to the theatrical stage is something I've felt I needed to do for a long time. The experience and story it tells is one that has always felt present in me so uncovering that truth and sharing it in this way brings me great relief and a sense of healing. Looking at the cycle of life, death and rebirth from a black male perspective, along with the specific challenges to mental health that go along with this, I hope that this production will encourage audiences to delve within themselves to reflect and find their own way of taking positive action in their own lives. It's incredible to see the TRAPLORD universe start to take shape - watch this space."

Performance Details:



Director and Choreographer Ivan Michael Blackstock

Co-Designer Chloe Lamford

Co-Designer Shannkho Chaudhuri

Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi

Sound Designer Luke Swaffield for Autograph

Video Designer Ian Galloway

Costume Designer Saskia Lenaerts



Ivan Michael Blackstock

TRAPLORD

Sadler's Wells x 180 Studios

A co-production with The Factory and ALTRUVIOLET



Supported by Cockayne - Grants for the Arts and the Maria Bjornson Memorial Fund



Supported using public funding by Arts Council England



Press Night: Wednesday 30 March 2022, 8pm



Tickets are on public sale from Monday 29 November at 10 am via www.sadlerswells.com and www.180thestrand.com.