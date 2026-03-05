Then Jerico Acoustic To Return To PIZZAEXPRESS LIVE HOLBORN

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Then Jerico will return to PizzaExpress Live Holborn for an acoustic performance on Friday, April 3, 2026.

The concert will feature lead singer and songwriter Mark Shaw performing alongside acoustic guitarist Ollie Brum, who will incorporate live looping into the performance. The duo will present two 45-minute sets beginning at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The program will include songs from the band’s debut album First (The Sound of Music), including “Let Her Fall,” “Muscle Deep,” and the single The Motive. Additional selections will include tracks from the 1989 album The Big Area (Outside) such as “Big Area,” “What Does It Take?” and “Sugar Box,” as well as “Love So Bright” from Shaw’s solo album Almost.

Shaw said of the venue, “Holborn is a special venue I love getting close to the crowd.”

Standard tickets are priced at £35. VIP “Soundcheck Experience Meet & Greet” tickets are available for £60 and include access to the soundcheck performance of two songs followed by a meet-and-greet with the artists. VIP guests should arrive at 5:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

PizzaExpress Live Holborn is located at 99 High Holborn in London. The venue is across from Holborn Underground station, which is served by the Central and Piccadilly lines, with Chancery Lane station also nearby.

Formed by Shaw in the early 1980s, Then Jerico gained international attention with singles including “The Motive,” which reached the UK Top 20. The band released its second album The Big Area (Outside) in 1989, which achieved gold and platinum status and featured several UK chart hits. In 2024, Shaw released the retrospective boxed set Then Jerico: Before the Future – 1984–1989 through Cherry Red Records.