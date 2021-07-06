Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan Responds To Prime Minister's Update on Step 4

Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan has responded to the Prime Minister's update on Step 4, the government's plan for living with Covid and what it means for theatres.

Read the full statement below:

"The Prime Minister's announcement today that capacity caps and the need for social distancing in theatres in England will be lifted as part of Step 4 of the reopening roadmap is very welcome news for a sector that has been hugely impacted by the pandemic," Morgan said. "We hope that this will be followed by confirmation next week that Step 4 will indeed go ahead on 19 July."

Morgan went on to say, "Several shows that have recently reopened at reduced capacity have had to cancel suddenly when a cast or crew member has to self-isolate. We are encouraged that the Prime Minister mentioned that a different system would be introduced for people who are fully vaccinated, and look forward to hearing further details."