The Wild Murphys Will Perform at Parr Hall This Month

The Wild Murphys to bring a diverse evening of live music to Parr Hall from Irish country to Celtic punk. Their aim is to recreate the feeling and 'craic' of being in a music pub in the Emerald Isle - and The Wild Murphys will be doing just that when they are on song at Parr Hall.

The award-winning band have been celebrating the music of Ireland for more than 15 years. From The Pogues and The Dubliners to Flogging Molly and The Dropkick Murphys and from Van Morrison and The Fureys to Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter, One Night in Dublin will offer a diverse night of singalong entertainment from across the decades on Friday, 29 October.

The Wild Murphys' accolades include winning Best Irish Act in the Global Entertainment Awards 2018 and coming third in a global competition to find the International Irish Band of the Year in Las Vegas in 2010. Middi and his 'raggle taggle misfits' regularly perform all over the UK but they are also in demand all over the world, having played in Greece, Spain, Germany and Dubai.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "With One Night in Dublin, The Wild Murphys perfectly capture the spirit of a crazy night out in an Irish music pub. Middi and his band have been touring the world for many years now and they bring their own unique style to a range of classic and contemporary songs.

"Their song book is wide and varied but always energetic and there is a bit of everything from Irish country to Celtic punk. So expect a lively night full of singalong tunes and foot-stomping anthems."

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.