The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? in October

An exciting new production of Edward Albee's classic play opens at The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery on Oct 28, 2022. Presented in the round, a first for The Stables Theatre, director Hugo Trebels and the cast invite you to experience this play in an intimate setting.

Giving the production a modern edge, we truly experience the timeless struggles of marriage and commitment. Who's afraid of Virginia Woolf delivers a voyeuristic view of the complexities of a long enduring marriage. Young couple Nick and Honey are drawn into the games that George and Martha play. The conversation is raw, the barbs grow vicious and by the time the sun rises, many secrets will have been laid bare but will they have changed? Or does life just continue?

George: "Martha and I are exercising ... that's all ... we're merely walking what's left of our wits."

Making their Stables Theatre debut in this production are Nick Holt as 'George', Dannie-Lu Carr as 'Martha' and Rose Clark as 'Honey'. Adam Smith returns to the Stables Theatre as 'Nick' after his successful run in The Seventh Swimmer.