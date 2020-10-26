The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of THE WINTER'S TALE

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 28 October, 7pm GMT.

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 28 October, 7pm GMT here.

Robert Myles directs Elizabeth Dennehy (Camillo), Kristin Duffy (Ensemble), Elizabeth Dennehy (Camillo), Kristin Duffy (Ensemble), Luke Farrugia (Ensemble), Honey Gabriel (Paulina), Will Gillham (Clown), Sarah Gruber (First Lord), Hasna Haidar (Ensemble), Colin Hurley (Leontes, King of Sicilia), Clive Keene (Florizel), Summer Knowles (Ensemble), Stephen Leask (Autolycus), Danann McAleer (Antigonus), Michael P. McDonald (Ensemble), Andrew Pawarroo (Polixenes, King of Bohemia), Melissa Rojas (Old Shepherd), Giulia Rose (Perdita), Eva Yacobi (Mamillius), and Hannah Young (Hermione), with Micaela Mannix and Peter Rogers as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, BBC, Star Trek, Channel 4, Chichester Festival Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Nabokov Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Bristol Old Vic, Tobacco Factory Theatres, Southwark Playhouse, Shakespeare Theater of DC, The Guthrie Theater, The Orpheum Theatre, Trafalgar Studios, on the West End, and more.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

