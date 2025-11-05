The Royal Ballet Will Perform Three Ballets To Ignite The Imagination

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Ballet will perform Perspectives, a programme of one-act ballets. A world premiere by Cathy Marston features as well as the UK premiere of Justin Peck’s Everywhere We Go. George Balanchine’s ballet Serenade opens the evening.

Cathy Marston, choreographer and director of Ballet Zürich, returns to The Royal Ballet following the critical success of The Cellist, her award-winning ballet inspired by the life of celebrated cellist Jacqueline du Pré. Recognised for her expressive choreographic flair with narrative works, Marston has adapted several literary classics including Jane Eyre for Northern Ballet and Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. For this new commission, Marston has created a new work for the Company inspired by Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto, an atmospherically turbulent piece written as Europe teetered on the brink of World War II. Marston’s new work will feature set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Annemarie Woods, lighting design by Fabiana Piccioli and dramaturgy by Edward Kemp.

Justin Peck’s Everywhere We Go was created for New York City Ballet in 2014, the year he was appointed their resident choreographer, and cemented Peck as one of the world’s leading choreographers. This anticipated UK premiere also marks the first time The Royal Ballet has performed Peck’s work. Featuring a cinematic score by Sufjan Stevens, set design by Karl Jensen, costume design by former NYCB principal dancer Janie Taylor and lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker, Peck’s invigorating choreography is sure to captivate UK audiences.

Serenade, Balanchine’s first original ballet created in America in 1935, was first performed by The Royal Ballet in 1964. Set to Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C, the ballet was created on the students at the School of American Ballet which he had newly founded. The real-life mistakes made by the students ended up in his finished ballet. It was last performed by The Royal Ballet earlier this year as part of Balanchine: Three Signature Works.