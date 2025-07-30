The Royal Ballet Performs London Premiere of A SINGLE MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the world premiere at Manchester International Festival earlier this summer, A Single Man will receive its London premiere this September, opening the Royal Ballet and Opera's 2025/26 Season in the Linbury Theatre.

Presented by The Royal Ballet and Factory International, award-winning director and choreographer Jonathan Watkins transforms Christopher Isherwood's classic novel into an original contemporary ballet in collaboration with singer-songwriter John Grant and composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman whose score is performed by the Manchester Collective. Acclaimed former Royal Ballet Principal dancer Ed Watson performs the lead role of George, sharing the role with celebrated contemporary dancer Jonathan Goddard, expressing the physicality of George's exterior life while John Grant performs a collection of exclusive new songs, live on stage, revealing George's internal monologue.

Isherwood's 1964 novel follows George, a gay, middle-aged professor navigating life in 1960s California. Widely recognised as a pioneering work of twentieth-century fiction, the novel was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film by fashion designer Tom Ford starring Colin Firth.

Weaving together an exhilarating choreographic blend of ballet and contemporary dance from Jonathan Watkins, the creative team features Costume Designer Eleanor Bull, with costume concepts by Oscar-winning Holly Waddington (Poor Things), set designer Chiara Stephenson – known for her work with SZA, Lorde, Florence + the Machine and Björk – as well as lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi and Sound Designer Emma Laxton.

Ed Watson will perform the central role of George on 8,11,12,15,16,18 and 20 September. Multi-award-winning dancer, choreographer, and movement director Jonathan Goddard will dance the role of George on 9,10,13,17 and 19 September and Jim at all other performances.

The cast also includes Royal Ballet First Soloist James Hay as Kenny, and Royal Ballet Principal Character Artist Kristen McNally as Charley. The ensemble includes Harry Alexander, Naia Bautista, Laura Careless, Felicity Chadwick, Winnie Dias, Elle Fierce, Chester Hayes, Greig Matthews, Marie Astrid Mence, Nina Murphy and James Stephens.

John Grant, composer and performer, said, “When Jonathan Watkins got in touch to ask me to write songs for a production of Christopher Isherwood's A Single Man, I was certainly intrigued. I had seen Tom Ford's excellent film adaption of the book but never read it myself. So I did just that and I have to say I was completely blown away and I still can't believe it took more than 56 years to get to it. I don't remember ever having had it recommended to me which puzzles me. After meeting with Jonathan and hearing him speak about his passion and vision for the project I knew I had to have a part in interpreting this masterpiece. It is truly an honour.”

Jasmin Kent Rodgman, composer, comments, “Jonathan Watkins' artistic vision and approach in translating groundbreaking stories for dance and the stage are second to none. I was so excited when he approached me to score his adaptation , it's devastatingly witty, searing and tender, all at once. It's an honour to breathe musical life into this seminal queer work on grief, love and being human. Shaping this ballet together, fusing my score with songs from the inimitable John Grant--I think we've created something incredibly special here. I can't wait for the world to see and hear what the whole team has been dreaming up.”

Jonathan Watkins, Director and Choreographer, adds:

“This poetic novel is an inspiring and complex story of the human experience and what it means to be alive. It's this and Isherwood's approach to the relationship between mind and body that gives me the reasons to imagine it using dance narrative and song. Bringing the mind's voice out in the production with the incredible singer-songwriter John Grant is a dream come true. To weave these new songs with the sound world of the brilliant composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman and work in collaboration with a highly talented group of dance artists and creatives to achieve this vision is truly an honour. I am passionate about Queer* stories being represented on the stage in this way and proud that the production having premiered at Manchester International Festival will now receive its London premiere in the Linbury Theatre.”

A Single Man first premiered at the Manchester International Festival in July 2025, and transfers to Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House from 8 – 20 September 2025.