The Pantomime Awards 2024 Reveals Celebrity Hosts and Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stars of stage and screen, Ore Oduba, Angellica Bell and Myra Dubois, will present The Pantomime Awards 2024 in association with Stagecoach, which take place on 18 June 2024 at G Live in Guildford.

There will be special guest performances from panto legend Anita Harris who is celebrating 65 years in entertainment, panto Dame Matthew Siviter who is sure to cause a buzz with his special rendition of a Beatles classic, entertainment from one of the industry's top clowns Tweedy and a high-energy routine from Stagecoach Performing Arts students.

The UK Pantomime Association announced the shortlist of nominees recently with many familiar faces including acclaimed actor David Suchet who is up against Strictly star and musical performer Kevin Clifton within the Best Newcomer to Pantomime category and much-loved CBeebies actresses Jennie Dale and Katy Ashworth in the Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being category. The Special Awards, which celebrate productions representing the values that the Association seeks to promote, as well as an award for Outstanding Achievement, are also to be announced at the ceremony. For more details of nominees, visit: https://pantomimeassociation.co.uk.

In honour of the UK Pantomime Association's President, 2024 will see the inaugural Christopher Biggins Award for Best Dame, with Elaine C Smith (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, King's Theatre, Glasgow, Crossroads Pantomimes), Ben Roddy (Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Evolution Productions), Ray Spencer (Aladdin, The Customs House, South Shields), Johnny McKnight (Aladdin, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling) and Phylip Harries (Sleeping Beauty, Theatr Clwyd Big Top, Mold) all in the running for top Dame.

Angellica Bell said: “I remember starring in Aladdin as the Genie many years ago and loving the buzz and excitement the audience brought every single show. Pantomime is part of our tradition. It's part of the festive season. It's a way for us to laugh at ourselves and spend time with loved ones. Let's celebrate those who make it happen!”

Simon Sladen, Chair of the UK Pantomime Association, said: “The Pantomime Awards 2024 are set to be a fantastic evening celebrating excellence across Panto Season 2023/2024. We can't wait to welcome everyone to a glittering ceremony with stunning performances and a fabulous line-up of presenters. It's going to be a night to remember. Good luck to all the nominees!”

Andy Knights, CEO and Lisa Stead, COO of Stagecoach Performing Arts, said: “We are very excited to be the headline sponsor at this year's Pantomime Awards. At Stagecoach Performing Arts, we take pride in seeing the positive impact that the arts can have on the lives of children and young people. For many, pantos are the first introduction they will have to theatre, and this can spark a lifetime love of, and engagement with, the arts. We know many of our students, and many of the adults that are a part of the Stagecoach community, will have been in the audiences of the nominees and we are looking forward to celebrating all the winners at the ceremony!”

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre's rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future. During the 2023-24 pantomime season, the third year in which the Awards have taken place, UKPA's 70 judges had their biggest year ever, collectively visiting 259 venues to see over 728 performances, far and wide across the United Kingdom.

To join the nominees at The Pantomime Awards 2024 in association with Stagecoach, book tickets through G Live: https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/.

Comments