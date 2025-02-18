The National Theatre's DEAR ENGLAND To Play Milton Keynes Theatre In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has announced a highly anticipated tour of its smash-hit production, Dear England. The Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Play' will visit Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 20 - Sat 24 Jan 2026, in a co-production with Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of JAS Theatricals.

Written by the multi-award-winning stage and screen writer, James Graham (Sherwood, BBC One; Quiz, ITV) and directed by the Almeida Theatre's Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Patriots, King Charles III), Dear England, tells the uplifting, at times heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring story of Gareth Southgate's revolutionary tenure as England manager in this gripping examination of nation and game.

Playwright James Graham said:

"I am beyond delighted and grateful that Dear England is heading out on a nation-wide tour across England. To put the National Game on the stage of The National Theatre and then in the West End back in 2023 was an utter dream. Now, to head out on a nation-wide tour feels like winning the treble. As someone from a community that had limited access to culture growing up, I'm especially aware of how vital it is to share work of such a scale beyond the capital. And as a lifelong theatre and England fan, the chance to tell a story about the beautiful game and through the prism of Gareth Southgate's transformative term has been a privilege. I think he has been a remarkable leader, and it fills me with great excitement and joy that we get to share Rupert's euphoric and entertaining production, with all its incredible movement and music, once more with audiences around the country."

Kate Varah, Executive Director & Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said:

“Dear England by James Graham is our award winning, brilliant play that takes the much-loved topic of football and opens up a lens on so much more: English identity, masculinity and what it means to be a leader. We had a tremendous reaction to Dear England when it was with us on the Southbank, and in the West End. Director Rupert Goold has crafted such a wonderful production that will leave you wanting to sing and smile in the stalls and gasp at the penalty shoot-outs. We are delighted to be working with JAS Theatricals and our partner venues across England to deliver this important nationwide tour so that more people will have access to this incredible show. Whether you are a football fan or not, Dear England will bring you joy and hope for all we can achieve in this country.”

It's time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men's team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Goold is joined by set designer, Es Devlin; Costume Designer, Evie Gurney; lighting designer, Jon Clark; co-movement directors, Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf; video designer, Ash J Woodward; co-sound designers, Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons with additional music by Max Perryment.

Dear England was originally commissioned by The National Theatre and developed with the theatre's New Work department. Its world premiere was on 20 June 2023 in the Olivier Theatre. Following a sold-out run, Dear England transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre, in London's West End, from 9 October 2023 to 13 January 2024, where it broke box office records. Dear England was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live on 24 January 2024 and has been screened almost 2,500 times across the UK. In February 2024, the BBC announced it had commissioned a four-part drama of Dear England based on the stage production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Dear England won ‘Best New Play' at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

The 2025/2026 national tour of Dear England is a co-production between National Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals. Casting to be announced.

Tickets go on sale soon and can be booked via ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

