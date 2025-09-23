The Mill At Sonning Launches A £125,000 Crowdfunder Campaign For Infrastructure Upgrades

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mill at Sonning, one of the only dinner theatres in the UK, which gets no grant or public subsidy, is today (Tuesday 23) launching a Crowdfunder campaign to pay for vital upgrades to its Grade 2 Listed building and give it a secure future.

A family enterprise co-managed by Artistic Director Sally Hughes alongside her son, renowned film producer (A Street Cat Named Bob, A Christmas Gift From Bob, A Guide To Second Date Sex) Adam Rolston, the historic and iconic theatre is located in a former flour mill on the banks of the river Thames in Berkshire.

The Mill has won many awards including the 2023 UK Theatre Award Winner for the Best Musical Production for Gypsy, and it was named The Most Welcoming Theatre Three years in row in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Sally Hughes said today: “Like many other theatres we have had a very difficult summer. Costs in every part of the business are much higher. At the same time, our historic waterwheel needs repairing and the fire sprinkler system needs its 25-year service at great cost. We are asking our wonderful friends and supporters to help us - this Crowdfunder will help us build resilience so that The Mill can thrive for years to come.

“Unlike many theatres, we have never received public subsidy. We survive solely on our box office. We employ over 100 local people alongside professional actors, directors, and creatives from across the UK. Everything - from sets and props to costumes - is designed and made on site, keeping craft skills alive. Now we need help to protect this special place and strengthen its future. For over 40 years, The Mill at Sonning has been the UK's only dinner theatre - a place where audiences dine together before the show, laugh, cry and share unforgettable nights. But The Mill is more than a theatre. It is a Grade II listed building, with a waterwheel that milled flour right up until 1969. Today, the wheel still turns, a living reminder of our history - but heritage needs constant care, and the building and wheel are always in need of repair. At the same time, The Mill is also a pioneer of green energy. A syphonic turbine harnesses the river to generate our electricity, and a geo-thermal system keeps us warm in winter. This marriage of heritage and sustainability makes The Mill truly unique.”

Dame Judi Dench said: “The Mill at Sonning is a jewel of British theatre - the only dinner theatre in the UK, set inside a beautiful historic mill where the waterwheel still turns. For over forty years it has given joy to audiences, work to actors and creatives, and life to the local community. But unlike many theatres, The Mill has no subsidy - it survives only through its audiences. That's why I'm asking you to join me in supporting this special appeal - to protect The Mill's heritage, nurture new talent, and keep its magic alive for generations to come.”

Hughes added: "This crowdfunder will cover day-to-day running costs after a long, quiet summer, restore and protect the historic waterwheel and mill building, renew seats and upgrade safety systems for audiences, support new writers and young actors with training and opportunities and sustain the venue's green energy systems so The Mill can remain as environmentally responsible as it is magical.”

Rewards with Crowdfunder pledges range from a Supporter Pin for a £20 donation, while £500 could get a Judi Dench print signed by Dame Judi & Clive Francis or Dinner & Theatre date with Artistic Director Sally Hughes (+ optional backstage tour); £750 will secure 2 seats at The Mill Gala Party with red carpet, celebs, champagne, while for a £2,500 donation you can become a Legacy Donor with a sponsor credit on a new Guardian of the Mill foyer mural. Naming rights to the venue's restaurant are available for a single £50,000 donation.