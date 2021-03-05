The Maverick Academy Launches New Diploma In Creative Theatre Producing Course

After the success of the first ever Diploma for Creative Producing for Theatre and Live Events designed to 'open up' the closed world of theatre producing, applications are now open for a 2nd course.





The Maverick Academy, part of the award-winning charity, the Maverick Theatre Company, has announced it will be running another online course for its Diploma in Creative Producing for Theatre and Live Events, starting in April, live from London, via Zoom.



The diploma, the first of its kind in the UK, is a practical, degree-level qualification for those wishing to become theatre producers or create live events, but can't afford the time or finance of a Masters Degree. Applications are open now.



The course involves 3 hours tuition per week every Tuesday and Thursday, with occasional tutorials and a trip to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. (Either this August or next year.) It starts in April for 16 weeks and applications are open now. It will open up the world of theatre producing to everyone who wants to 'have a go'!



"When I first started producing 30 years ago, there was no help at all available for people who wanted to produce - create - theatre," said Nick Hennegan, the award-winning director of the diploma course. "Now there are options for Masters degrees which are very good, but very expensive. They also tend to be run by academics, rather than those with practical experience. We are a new way, with a similar curriculum to an MA for MFA, building on the success over the last 10 years of our one day 'Introduction to Creative Producing' workshops at RADA and the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. We have a team of very experienced West End and UK theatre makers, producers, marketers and accountants."



"Open access is very important to us at Maverick," said Hennegan. "The Maverick Theatre Company is all about increasing access to the performing arts. I've created hundreds of theatre productions over the last 40 years both touring nationally and overseas. We already had students on the first Diploma from South Africa and the U.S.A. Now I want to hear from people in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester! In fact, anyone, anywhere, with an interest in making theatre, regardless of background or education. Anybody wanting to find out more can contact us directly on faculty@theatreproducertraining.com or see www.TheatreProducerTraining.com for details.



We are holding a free webinar How To Become A Theatre Producer on Saturday, 20th March at 2pm for anyone who would like live feedback with their application, or just has any questions or queries. I would urge anyone with an interest in creating theatre at ANY level to apply."



There were 8 students in the first cohort. There are expected to be 8 students in the second cohort, with a maximum of 12 places available.