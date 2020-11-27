The London Cabaret Club Presents CHRISTMAS ROYALE

This festive season, The London Cabaret Club launch a special version of their critically acclaimed show 'London Never Dies', newly entitled 'Christmas Royale', which will offer a scintillating James Bond inspired experience, but with a wholehost of seasonal twists thrown in.

Guests will be transported in to an atmosphere worthy of the finest ski resorts in the world, drinking and dining on a range of delights, while we imagine our daredevil hero hitting the slopes in a high speed chase!

Costumes will be decidedly Christmassy and the show will feature seasonal themes galore - the perfect antidote to shake off the blues of the year and enjoy a decadent yuletide party within a winter wonderland, while witnessing some spectacular 007 themed entertainment.

With a range of packages on offer, The London Cabaret Club's 'Christmas Royale' show will be one of the number one tickets in the capital for those who wish to celebrate in style - to book tickets, please visit https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/christmas-royale.

