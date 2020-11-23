The Everyman's PLAY IT BY EAR Series Continues This Week

The rehearsed readings ,which are part of Play It by Ear, the programme of shows for The Everyman stage, and available on live audio broadcast continue this week.

At 8pm on Thursday next, November 26th, The Everyman and Mighty Oak Productions Present The Misfit Mythology, written by Irene Kelleher and it will be performed by Irene and Éanna Hardwick and directed by Killian Collins, sound design is by Cormac O' Connor. "Every small town has its secrets" - Ireland - 1990. Two social misfits, Oisín and Gráinne, attempt to survive life approaching their Leaving Cert. But there is something at the heart of Kilthomas... you can breathe it in the air. An old legend, a dark history set to repeat itself...

On Saturday, November, 28th The Everyman Presents Penelope, by Enda Walsh directed by Gavin McEntee. Starring Mark D'Aughton, Dominic McHale, Gary Murphy and Damian Punch, Walsh's play is a riveting, and savage, tragicomic take on the classic Greek myth of Penelope, wife of Odysseus. It's 11.30am and already it's thirty-three degrees celsius. At the bottom of a drained swimming pool, four ridiculous men face their inevitable deaths, and play for an unwinnable love. Complete with its echoes of Beckett, Pinter, and of course Joyce, Penelope is a fascinating take on one of the most ancient of Greek myths, reforged for our time by one of Ireland's most innovative and beguiling writers.

And at 8pm on Saturday, December 5th The Everyman presents The Herd, by John McCarthy also directed by John. The last cow of an infamously dangerous herd lies dead in Tess's front room. Soon the entire community is fixed on properly waking the animals that held them in thrall for generations. And Tess is keen to finally get going on the front room renovation. With strong music and language from the off, this big-hearted ode to family and relationships - and death and butchery - explores a world on the cusp of change, and the far-flung consequences of one animal's end.

The cast includes Katie Holly, Dominic Moore, Irene Kelleher, Timmy Creed, Amber Deasy and John himself.

Tickets (€9) for these audio live broadcast shows can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Book at www.everymancork.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You