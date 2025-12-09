Nick Mohammed Will Perform One Night Show at London Palladium

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nick Mohammed’s biggest live tour to date just got even bigger. The Ted Lasso and Celebrity Traitors star has announced a one-night-only performance of his Mr. Swallow show Show Pony at the world-famous London Palladium on 1 April 2026. Tickets for the critically acclaimed production will be available via pre-sale from 9am on Thursday 11 December, with general on-sale following on Friday 12 December.

The show has been described by Mr. Swallow as “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” and “my most personal/libelous show to date”, which will cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between (critical race theory). As per - expect magic, music and a whole load of brand-new mistakes… balanced seamlessly with a story about Tim Henman.

Show Pony follows last year's successful run of Nick’s Christmas show ‘A Christmas Carol (ish)’ which ran for six weeks at @Sohoplace in London’s West End. 2025 has been a busy year for Nick Mohammed, he recently became somewhat of a national treasure and captured the heart of the nation during his terrific run on Celebrity Traitors, which broke viewing records. Nick also guest starred as Mayor Zafar Jaffrey in Series 5 of the beloved Apple TV show Slow Horses, alongside Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden and was also recently a lead in Prime Video’s huge hit Deep Cover (alongside Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard).

Double Emmy award nominee Nick Mohammed is one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received critical acclaim for his previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol (ish) alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow, which also played a sold out performance in New York.

Nick also plays Nate in Apple TV’s hit multi award-winning series Ted Lasso, for which he was nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the Emmy Awards. He has also recently been in Sally Wainwright’s Renegade Nell (Disney+) and Steven Moffat’s Douglas Is Cancelled (ITV). Nick created, wrote, and starred (alongside David Schwimmer) in his own Sky TV hit show Intelligence. Other appearances include Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4), Inside No. 9 (BBC), This Time with Alan Partridge (BBC), and he has just finished shooting feature film Control with James McAvoy and Julianne Moore. He was one of the worst contestants in the history of Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

Mr. Swallow has recently been seen making everyone laugh in Amazon Prime’s hit show Last One Laughing, as well as appearing on numerous episodes of Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He made his BBC debut at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards with - frankly - terrifying results, a lot of which is discussed in Show Pony for therapeutic reasons.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett