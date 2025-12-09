INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK Concert Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Live in Concert, featuring John Williams' GRAMMY Award-winning score, will be performed live to the film on a UK tour in 2026.

Tickets go on Disney and Venue Presale on Thursday 11th December at 10am with a General Sale on Friday 12th December at 10am.

Williams has scored each Indy adventure, including the final installment of the iconic franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He has received multiple Academy Awards and more than 50 Oscar nominations. Williams is the Academy's most-nominated living person to date and the second-most nominated person in the history of the Oscars. He has also received numerous British Academy Awards (BAFTA), GRAMMYs, Golden Globes, Emmys, as well as several gold and platinum records.

Originally released in 1981 as a collaboration between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Raiders redefined the possibilities of adventure cinema and launched actor Harrison Ford to legendary status.

Indiana Jones is the classic hero in this adventure set in the 1930s which follows the quick-witted and determined archaeologist as he hunts for the Lost Ark of the Covenant. Often facing insurmountable odds, Indy always manages to succeed in the nick of time, joined by endearing companions and opposed by notorious villains.

With a team of supporting actors including Karen Allen, John-Rhys Davies, Denholm Elliott, and Paul Freeman, combined with innovative special effects techniques by Industrial Light & Magic, Raiders has captured the spirits of movie-goers for generations and continues to inspire adventures yet to come.

Tour Dates:

Sunday 31 May - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Monday 1 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 2 June - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 3 June - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Thursday 4 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Friday 5 June - Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 7 June - London Eventim Apollo