The Dukes Announce New Spring/Summer Season Packed With Theatre, Comedy, Cinema And More

The Dukes have announced the launch of their new Spring/Summer Season. The Dukes open the doors once more to their fringe theatre venue Moor space, as shows return with classics alongside immersive and interactive titles.

Audiences can expect a season with iconic Shakespeare pieces like Macbeth (10th - 12th June) and The Taming of the “Shrew” (23rd & 24th May) by HER Productions. Drama fans can also enjoy a huge selection of exciting drama such as Spitfire Girls (6th - 10th May) by Tilted Wig, Farm Boy (14th May) Michael Morpurgo's compelling sequel to 'War Horse' by Lichfield Garrick,

In Other Words (15th April) a show exploring the impact of music on the symptoms of dementia using Frank Sinarta and a brand new piece from local writer, Daniel Bye, Imaginary Friends (10th - 11th April) will be his first solo piece in 7 years.

Emmerson & Ward are back with their latest show Buff (16th May), Local (13th June) by Cumbrian Writer & Performer Liz Richardson, finishing off the season is Shellshocked (27th June) an incredible show brought to the Dukes by Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Families can enjoy The Three Little Vikings (20th April) based on the book by the creator of the New York Times Best Illustrated Book Little Red and I Can Catch a Monster, Bethan Woolvin and produced by Wrongsemble, for any mini musicians there is Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids (8th April) by Nebula Productions.

Some of the UK's biggest comedians will head to the Dukes, bringing some big laughs with Rachel Fairburn (27th March), Jamali Maddix (26th April), Brian Bilston & Henry Normal (27th May), Grace Petrie (14th May), Justin Moorhouse (14th June). Alongside an exciting Stand-up offer this Spring/Summer the Dukes are also hosting hilarious stage productions such as Olivier award winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (29th March) and a scene for scene recreation of the iconic Jurassic Park with Hold On To Your Butts (4th & 5th April) by Life Finds A Way On Stage.

Finishing this epic season of exciting entertainment is the highly anticipated Park Show. This year the Dukes will be showing everyone that “there is no place like Lancaster” with The Wizard of Oz (18th July - 24th August) as Williamson Park is transformed into the Emerald City!

It's not just engaging theatre that the Dukes has to offer, the Cinema hosts a range of stage on screen, international film and exhibition on screen for everyone to enjoy. Six! The Musical Live, Billy Elliot The Musical Live and National Theatre Live: Dr. Strangelove by Stanley Kubrick, starring Steve Coogan are just a few of the Stage on Screen showings at the Dukes this season. Films coming to the Dukes Cinema this Spring include The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson, Oscar winning Conclave and Laurent Tirard's latest work Oh My Goodness!. To find all cinema listings visit: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/cinema

To find out more about all the shows this autumn visit: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre

Tickets can be booked visiting www.dukeslancaster.org, by contacting the Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or emailing tickets@dukeslancaster.org.

