The Countdown Begins As HALE BARNS CARNIVAL Returns In July With Huge Line-Up Announced

The hugely anticipated Hale Barns Carnival returns in just a few weeks' time with a spectacular weekend filled with live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, fantastic food and two all-star evening concerts.

The popular annual event takes place on Saturday 22 July and Sunday 23 July.

This year's event is their biggest line-up to date with huge headliners, including the multi-million selling 70s legend Graham Gouldman of 10CC, R&B superstar Alexander O'Neal and TV's Craig Charles all performing over the fun-filled weekend.

On Saturday 22 July, 10cc lead member; Graham Gouldman will perform an exclusive set for Hale Barns Carnival featuring all the bands biggest hits including The Things You Do For Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Rubber Bullets, I'm Not in Love and many more.

The band, originally formed in Stockport in 1972 by singer, songwriter and bassist Graham Gouldman, and went on to enjoy international acclaim, selling millions of records worldwide and topping the charts in the UK and overseas. Frontman Graham has been a successful songwriter since the 60s, with his songs providing the soundtrack to so many teenage memories; from his first songwriting hit For Your Love recorded by The Yardbirds in 1965, through catchy tunes and lyrics for The Hollies and Herman's Hermits in the 1960s, a decade of hits with 10cc in the 1970s and early 1980s, to songwriting partnerships with Kirsty MacColl, Suggs from Madness, Andrew Gold, Gary Burr, Tim Rice and – still contributing to those teenage soundtracks – co-writing with McFly on their Number One album Wonderland.

10cc's Graham Gouldman will be supported by Roxy Magic – The UK's leading Roxy Music tribute band.

Roxy Magic are the UK's best and longest-running tribute to Roxy Music & Bryan Ferry. Formed in 2004, ROXY MAGIC lovingly recreate four decades of incredible music: from art school retro-futurism, to classic standards via sophisticated, adult-oriented rock, winning numerous awards for their energetic performances.

Meanwhile on Sunday 23 July – the all star evening concert features two incredible headliners with R&B legend Alexander O'Neal who will be performing at Hale Barns as part of his farewell tour, touring the UK for the last time this year and TV's Craig Charles who will be performing one of his famous Funk & Soul DJ Sets.

Alexander O'Neal is a name which is synonymous with soul music, and his infectious, silky tracks have dominated the soul/ R&B music scene for decades, with huge hits including To Make Me Love You, Criticise, Fake, Hearsay and many more.

He will be performing at Hale Barns Carnival alongside funk and soul DJ and TV star Craig Charles (Red Dwarf, Coronation Street) who will play a special DJ set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of launching his successful Funk and Soul Club, a venture that sees Craig perform DJ sets around the world including at some of the biggest festivals, from Glastonbury to Kendal Calling.

Speaking about his appearance, Craig Charles says: “This is going to be a thumping gig, a celebration of all things funk and soul. I can't wait to play to the Hale Barns crowd, playing the tunes and having a right good party alongside soul legend Alexander O'Neal.”

Hale Barns Carnival is a 'not for profit' festival which is now in its 8th year, and organiser Max Eden is excited expressed his excitement of the event returning for 2023.

He says: “This year's event will be its biggest to date. We have an incredible line-up of headliners featuring music royalty. Preparations are in full flow, the weather is looking great and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned; there are some big surprises!

“The support we've received over the past eight years has been incredible, growing the event year on year within the community. Thanks to our sponsors and all our lovely attendees - we have a festival for everyone to enjoy!”

This year the event will launch its brand new VIP Experience, partnering with premium travel specialists; Black Opal Travel Group, One&Only, Virgin Atlantic and Boujee Boxes. The VIP area will include access to the VIP viewing area, premium bar, seating and table service, with dazzling floral installations from Boujee Boxes.

Hale Barns Carnival will again feature a free entry day event from 12-4pm each day, with local entertainment, a food and drink village, traditional funfair, supercar display, family attractions, 'Kidchella' mini festival experience for youngsters aged three to 11 and much more. The Mum Club will also be bringing a unique experience for parents and little ones at the festival.

Urban Food Fest will be also be attending with a showcase of amazing artisan food and drink from across the region and including everything from Jamaican cuisine and Wood Fired Pizza to Greek Street food and Gourmet Burgers.

The weekend event features a host of brand new attractions; including a giant 200ft Zip Line which can accommodate 2 people at a time and can reach speeds of up to 21 MPH, offering festival – goers the opportunity to glide across the festival site over the two days.

Local Radio Station; Happy Radio UK will be at the event as the Festival's Official Radio Partner, the newly formed radio station for Manchester, Cheshire and across the North West features a host of well known presenters including Steve Penk, Darren Proctor and Chelsea Norris.

Benchmark Security Group will be sponsoring the event again this year, supporting the event and again helping Hale Barns Carnival to raise funds for local causes. Boujee Boxes, Black Opal Travel Group, One&Only and Virgin Atlantic are proud sponsors of the VIP experience.

Hale Barns Carnival has raised tens of thousands for local good causes since it was launched.

All 100% of the ticket revenue from the evening concerts will be donated towards community projects and charities.

Tickets for the headline evening concerts are on sale now, with tickets available at Click Here.