The Cosmic Shambles Network Presents STAY AT HOME FESTIVAL

Having run The Stay At Home Festival successfully for over month, Robin Ince and the guys at The Cosmic Shambles Network have decided to up the online ante. They have invited some of their regular contributors and friends to put together a Stay At Home Festival curriculum - one show every weekday on a different subject to inspire - and hopefully impart a little knowledge to - anyone starting to feel a little flat during the ongoing lockdown.

"After 4 weeks of Shambles Stay at Home Fest - with guests from Mark Gatiss to Tim Minchin via Jo Brand and Stewart Lee, plus plenty of science including a COVID-19 special with virologists and statisticians and cosmology Q&As with Jim Al-Khalili, Brian Greene and Helen Czerski, we have decided that now term time is upon us it is time to come in line with the curriculum. From Tuesday, each morning's live show will be themed from leaning about the classics with Natalie Haynes, art with David McAlmont and particle physics with Brian Cox. This technically means we are home schooling you so you have an alibi to switch on every day. You can also put you hand up by asking questions in our live feed. Come join our Shambles College with the finest teachers that is open to all. No fees apply. (though we do have a collection plate at the end)"

Robin Ince

The programme of shows for this week is as follows:

Tuesday - 11.00am

The Classics with Natalie Haynes

Wednesday - 11.00am

English Literature with AL Kennedy

Thursday - 11.00am

Particle Physics with Professor Brian Cox

Friday - 11.00am

Crime and Pop Music with Author, Ian Rankin

Each episode will also include guest performances from various musicians and performers including David McAlmont, Grace Petrie, Haruka Kikuchi, Pictish Trail, Steve Pretty and more.

Information about future topics and guests can be found at cosmicshambles.com/stayathome where it is also possible to find the regularly updated list of other forthcoming shows and events on The Network.

As with all the other events that are a part of The Stay At Home Festival each show will be free to watch but with a pay what you can option with any profits going to help performers and venues that are in the most need in these difficult times.





