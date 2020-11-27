The Cockpit Announces Reopening Plans For Christmas

Further to the government's announcement that London will be in Tier 2 when the enhanced national restrictions are lifted on 2 December, The Cockpit in Marylebone has confirmed that live performances will restart on Sunday 6 December. The venue is fully Covid-secure, adhering to all current government guidelines.

A PERFECT CHRISTMAS, a festive musical revue directed and devised by Tim McArthur, featuring Sarah Dearlove, Nathan Kiley, (aka Topsie Redfern), Tim McArthur and Jo Wickham, with musical direction by Ben Papworth, will now play eight performances only from Monday 7 - 24 December.

How we all long for a perfect Christmas! A festive celebration with those most dear to us and just the right amount of overindulgence! This Christmas revue promises to bring you the magic of a traditional Christmas, with carols, songs, poems and all sorts of holly jolly fun! 'A Perfect Christmas' will bring you and your families seasonal cheer, a sense of tradition and, in these strange times some normality, as we celebrate the magic of the festive season.

CHRISTMAS IS RUINED! a children's show written and directed by Kathryn Gardner and starring Harriett O'Grady, Eric Mitchell and Paul Collin Thomas, will now play from Sunday 6 - Thursday 24 December. The show will also be available to enjoy as a filmed version via the Cockpit website from midnight on Sunday 6 December, as part of the theatre's commitment to the hybrid model of live and digital, in order to increase access for audiences, both local and further afield.

Bo is cross. He's really cross... He's just been told the horrible news that there won't be many presents this year, so obviously this means that Christmas is RUINED!

A fun, family show with well-known songs, larger than life characters, and a generous dose of theatre magic. All performed in the round.

Is Christmas ruined? There's only one way to find out!

Owned and run by United Colleges, The Cockpit began online broadcasts in March, with their first being an online version of their monthly music night JAZZ IN THE ROUND, streamed live from the artist's garage. This led to online versions of other regular events, including their scratch night THEATRE IN THE POUND, and rehearsed reading night NEW STUFF. The theatre adapted to the new normal with an increased focus on Broadcast, and a programme of online events including a comedy series, classes, dance, film, talks, children's theatre, and workshops - all available for the audience to enjoy from home.

The Cockpit first opened its doors to a live post-lockdown audience in July, staging socially distanced opera in collaboration with Tete a Tete Opera and The Dept for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

As well as performances, the theatre hosts classes and professional development courses. Both the auditorium and studios are available to hire, for shows, rehearsals, photo or film shoots, auditions, workshops, and seminars.

