The Centre for the Less Good Idea Announces Dates for Season 9, Curated by Mandla Mbothwe and Athena Mazarakis

The Centre for the Less Good Idea has announced a new season of live performances from 26 - 30 October 2022. Featuring 19 multidisciplinary artists from all over South Africa, and a 36 member choir, who have worked these past 6 months under the guidance of co-curators Mandla Mbothwe and Athena Mazarakis, the Season promises an outstanding programme of diverse work over 5days at the Centre's home at Arts on Main in the Maboneng Precinct.

The work featured in Season 9 is inspired by the provocation: 'TRANSLATION'. By inviting visual artists, writers, musicians, dancers, linguists, theatre-makers and performance artists to respond to this central provocation, Season 9 explores the myriad ways in which we employ, engage with, or experience translation in our daily lives.

Season 9 of The Centre is co-curated by Cape Town-based theatre-maker, researcher, educator and Artistic Director of Mud&Fire Parables, Mandla Mbothwe; and choreographer, performer, educator and Momenteur of SO | The Academy for the Less Good Idea, Athena Mazarakis. Together with the Season's invited artists, Mazarakis and Mbothwe have tested dreams, spirituality, ancestry, emotion, identity, space and language through the literal and conceptual framework of translation. The provocation has been explored in its various permutations, with a particular focus on the complexities of translation in a South African context, resulting in a series of live performances and exhibitions that will make up the Season.

This Season's artists include: Zaza Cala, Muzi Shili, Kamogelo Molobye, Nomcebisi Moyikwa, Pule Welch, Khutjo Green, Tony Miyambo, Sibahle Mangena, Cara Stacey, Zimbini Babalwa Makwetu, Anathi 'Ithana' Conjwa, Nava Derakshani, Indalo Stofile, Qondiswa James, Elvis Sibeko, Xolisile Bongwana, Thabo Rapoo, Thulisile Binda and Bongile Lecoge-Zulu with the Duduza Serenades choir.