The Beautiful Darkness Adds New Bristol Headline Date to UK Tour

Zed Alley show set for Thursday 11 September 2025.
The Beautiful Darkness has announced a new headline date for her 2025 Unleashed UK Tour, set for Thursday 11 September at Zed Alley in Bristol.
The ongoing tour began with a hometown show in Cardiff this past April and includes stops in Hull, Manchester, Whitehaven, Leicester, Woking, and Birmingham. The newly added Bristol date follows a wave of recent success for The Beautiful Darkness, including the premiere of the music video for her latest single She on Emerging Rock Bands and airplay on Amazing Radio in both the UK and US.
“I'm not sure I can put into words exactly how excited I am about the upcoming live dates,” said The Beautiful Darkness. “Being able to bring this music to a live crowd and connect with that energy means we can create something really special. I'm absolutely stoked!”
Formed in 2021 by singer-songwriter Nerys John, The Beautiful Darkness is known for a sound that fuses goth and grunge influences with introspective lyrics and heavy guitar work. Previous singles include Victim, Tears Fall Down, and The Narcissist.
Tickets for the new Zed Alley show, an 18+ event, are available via Eventbrite.
Fri 11 July – The Shed, Leicester (Tickets)
Fri 8 August – The Fiery Bird, Woking (Tickets)
Thu 11 September – Zed Alley, Bristol (Tickets)
Sun 19 October – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (with special guests FFANCLWB) (Tickets TBC)
More tour dates and special guests will be announced soon.
Videos