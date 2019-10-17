The Barricade Boys Return to London For Christmas At The Other Palace

It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! Back by public demand, The Barricade Boys today announce their second Christmas residency at The Other Palace in London's West End.

Following a critically acclaimed season in 2017, The Barricade Boys, will return to London for three weeks only, from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 28 December, with a press night on Thursday 12 December at 20:00.

Join The Barricade Boys around the Christmas tree, escape the winter chill and enjoy the very best of festive cheer. Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals, dashing good looks and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys, showcase the UK's finest male voices from the world's longest running musical - Les Misérables. After sell-out performances in London, a season on Broadway and a major 2019 UK Tour, The Barricade Boys have rightfully secured their place as the world's leading musical theatre super group.

This glittering Christmas Cabaret will be packed with a stocking full of family favourites, including classics from 'White Christmas' to 'Winter Wonderland', 'Let it Snow' and 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'. And Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without The Barricade Boys' favourite crackers featuring songs from the musicals as well as some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

The cast of the Christmas Cabaret are Simon Schofield (title role in Oliver! London Palladium, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music, Les Misérables), Dougie Carter (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, La Cage aux Folles), Lee Honey Jones ((Les Misérables, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!, Whistle Down The Wind) and George Tebbutt (Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). There will also be a special guest star at each performance, to be announced soon.

The Barricade Boys have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom of The Opera, Wicked and Billy Elliot to Jersey Boys, The Sound Of Music and of course Les Misérables.

The Barricade Boys were devised and created in 2015 by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield.

To Book Tickets: www.TheOtherPalace.co.uk/BarricadeBoys

