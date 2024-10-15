The Almeida Theatre Extends ROOTS and LOOK BACK IN ANGER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arnold Wesker’s Roots, directed by Diyan Zora, and John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger, directed by Atri Banerjee will now run until Saturday 30 January.

Tickets for the final week are now on sale.

ROOTS

Director: Diyan Zora; Set Designer: Naomi Dawson; Costume Designer: Tomás Palmer; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: George Dennis; Movement Director: Chris Evans; Fight and Intimacy Director: Yarit Dor; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; Associate Director: Tian Brown-Sampson

Tuesday 10 September – Saturday 30 November

Beatie Bryant returns to her rural home in Norfolk, inflamed with political zeal from her time spent living in London. As the family anxiously prepares for the arrival of her firebrand activist boyfriend Ronnie, Beatie struggles to fit back into her old way of life.

As Beatie’s radical new ideals fail to land with her traditional family, the differences between young and old are laid bare.

Diyan Zora (English) directs Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) in a new production of Arnold Wesker’s lyrical, impassioned play about a young woman’s journey to self-discovery which, together with John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger, changed British theatre forever. The mirror they held up to 1950s society is now angled towards 2024, with the two plays running alongside each other in repertory for 12 weeks, as part of the Almeida’s Angry and Young season.

Cast includes Michael Abubakar (Jimmy Beales), Morfydd Clark (Beatie Bryant), Iwan Davies (Mr Healey), Billy Howle (Frankie Bryant), Eliot Salt (Jenny Beales), Sophie Stanton (Mrs Bryant), Ellora Torchia (Pearl Bryant), Tony Turner (Stan Mann) and Deka Walmsley (Mr Bryant).

LOOK BACK IN ANGER

Director: Atri Banerjee; Set Designer: Naomi Dawson; Costume Designer: Tomás Palmer; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Peter Rice; Movement Director: Imogen Knight; Fight and Intimacy Director: Yarit Dor; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; Associate Director: Chloe Christian; Associate Movement Director: Rhys Dennis

Friday 20 September – Saturday 30 November.

Jimmy Porter is frustrated by his post-war life running a local stall. Embittered by the disapproval of his wife Alison’s wealthier family and a world that has shut him out, he frequently spirals into fits of rage.

One night, when Alison’s friend unexpectedly turns up at their home, this uneasy marriage descends further into freefall, with their friends left trying to keep the peace.

Former Almeida Resident Director Atri Banerjee (The Glass Menagerie) directs Billy Howle (The Perfect Couple) and Ellora Torchia (Midsommar) in a new production of John Osborne’s ground-breaking, furious play which, alongside Arnold Wesker’s Roots, changed British theatre forever. Now the mirror they held up to 1950s society is angled towards 2024, with the two plays running alongside each other in repertory for 12 weeks, as part of the Almeida’s Angry and Young season.

Cast includes Morfydd Clark (Helena Charles), Iwan Davies (Cliff Lewis), Billy Howle (Jimmy Porter), Ellora Torchia (Alison Porter) and Deka Walmsley (Colonel Redfern).

