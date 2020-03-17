The 2020 Tonic Awards have been postponed.

The following statement has been released:

We have decided to postpone the 2020 Tonic Awards on Monday 23 March. Central to Tonic's mission is a commitment to working in a way that is as inclusive as possible.

Going ahead with an event which some of our awardees, presenters and guests may have felt unable to attend, simply didn't feel in keeping with our ethos.

Furthermore, we've questioned whether bringing 200 people into close proximity is a responsible thing to do, especially given that there is nothing time sensitive about the Tonic Awards: celebrating later in the year, when everyone can join us and things are hopefully on a more even keel, feels the right and appropriate decision.





