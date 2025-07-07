Tamsin Ace Appointed as New Chair for Shoreditch Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoreditch Town Hall has appointed Tamsin Ace, Director of East Bank, as its new Chair, bringing a wealth of leadership experience across some of the UK’s most influential cultural institutions. Her appointment marks a new chapter for the landmark London venue, as it continues to evolve its artistic programme, strengthen community ties, and build on its reputation as a key player in the city’s cultural landscape.

Ace is currently the Director of East Bank, the UK’s newest cultural and education quarter on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. As well as this, she has extensive experience working with partner institutions including London College of Fashion; UAL, UCL East, Sadler’s Wells East, the V&A Storehouse and Museum, and BBC Music Studios, leading on creative strategy and programme development. Her work focuses on unlocking the collective potential of major cultural organisations while engaging meaningfully with local communities.

Her recent work as Head of Cultural Programming at London College of Fashion (2021–2023), saw her lead public engagement through fashion and design. Prior to that, she was Director of Creative Programmes and Collections at Hoxton’s Museum of the Home, where she introduced a pioneering cultural strategy as part of the museum’s transformation.

Having spent over a decade at Southbank Centre, she became Head of Public Programming, where she curated and delivered some of the centre’s most ambitious public festivals including the Imagine Children’s Festival, seasonal festivals, and Unlimited, a multi-artform festival showcasing outstanding dance, performance, comedy, music, poetry and visual art by disabled artists. Her impact was marked by innovative collaborations with schools, artists, and commercial partners, consistently championing access and diversity.

Julie Flavell, Chief Executive Officer at Shoreditch Town Hall comments, We're thrilled that Tamsin will be our next Chair. She brings a wealth of experience from her leadership roles in artistic venues, and in her current role as Director of East Bank, she offers valuable local connections and insight from major organisations. We’d also like to sincerely thank Emma for her brilliant leadership over the past three years — expertly guiding Shoreditch Town Hall through a financial re-gear, strengthening our resilience, and always offering positivity and encouragement.

With Tamsin’s appointment, Shoreditch Town Hall looks ahead to a future defined by artistic ambition, strategic growth, and a renewed commitment to serving its diverse audiences in Hackney and beyond.

The newly appointed Chair Tamsin Ace comments, I’m delighted to be joining Shoreditch Town Hall as their new Chair. It is an exciting time for the organisation and I feel honoured to be part of this next chapter. Shoreditch Town Hall is known for its programming, commitment to community, and bringing people together, whether through bold work, creative partnerships or its vibrant commercial activity. I look forward to working with the Board and the exceptional team as the organisation continues to thrive in its unique role as an exciting cultural and historical space.

Outgoing Chair Emma Stenning, Chief Executive of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, comments, It has been an honour to work as Shoreditch Town Hall’s Chair these past three years. I have had the great pleasure of leading a terrific group of trustees, working alongside a fabulous staff team, and collaborating with two bold and brilliant CEOs, Beth Byrne, and her successor, Julie Flavell. There is so much to celebrate about Shoreditch Town Hall today – its place as a community hub, its fearless and inclusive creative programming, and the entrepreneurial commercial business that underpins both. Plus, the charity is steadily plotting the loving maintenance and repair of its cherished home, surely one of London’s landmark civic buildings. Tamsin joins at a tremendously exciting time, and I wish her every success in leading the company through its next chapter.