Tall Stories to Livestream Production of THE GRUFFALO This December

Following a successful virtual tour of 'The Snail and the Whale' over October half-term, leading family theatre company Tall Stories will present a special live-streamed version of their much-loved stage adaptation of 'The Gruffalo' from 11-13 December 2020. Based on the classic book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and presented in association with The Lowry in Salford, the monstrously fun production will be broadcast live from the brand-new Tall Stories Studio in Islington Central Library, London, into homes and schools around the world.

Directed by Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, this live-streamed version will feature exciting additional audience interaction and a free printable activity pack filled with ways to make your at-home theatre experience extra special. This wonderful and iconic adventure is suitable for everyone aged three and up. Schools can book to watch the show on Friday 11th December with weekend performances for families on 12th and 13th December. The full cast includes Ashley Sean-Cook (The Gruffalo), Rebecca Newman (Mouse), Jake Addley (Predators) and Steve McCourt (Understudy).

The broadcast will include an exclusive video introduction from the author Julia Donaldson and a special afterword from illustrator Axel Scheffler. Tall Stories are partnering with TicketCo TV who will be providing the booking system and streaming platform.

These performances will replace the previously announced run of the live production that was due to take place on stage at The Lowry over Christmas which will no longer be happening, due to COVID concerns and restrictions.

Julia Donaldson says: "It's very sad that at the moment it's harder for people to see loved ones and to go out to places like theatres. So, I hope that audiences will enjoy visiting the Deep Dark Wood from the comfort of their own home or school."

Axel Scheffler says: "I'm really glad that audiences are getting a chance to see Tall Stories' adaptation of The Gruffalo on their TVs or computers. I look forward to seeing people in bookshops and theatres when things get back to normal."

'A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood...'

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo - is there?

Tall Stories has toured 'The Gruffalo' around the UK and the world since its premiere at Chester Gateway Theatre in May 2001 - just 18 months after the book was published. As well as London West End runs at the Lyric Theatre, Duchess Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre and Arts Theatre the show has been to nearly every major regional theatre in the UK, plus the USA (including the New Victory Theater in New York), Canada, Australia (including Sydney Opera House), New Zealand, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, Poland, China, South Africa, Chile and the Philippines.

