Talawa Theatre Company Will Embark on Tour With REFILWE, an African Retelling of RAPUNZEL

Performances will run 2 – 23 December 2023.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Talawa Theatre Company is taking Refilwe, an African retelling of Rapunzel, on a festive tour this December.  Co-produced with Bernie Grant Arts Centre and National Youth Theatre and marking the first time these three organisations have produced together, this bold and brilliant new show will delight young audiences this Christmas as they see the classic tale of Rapunzel in an all-new light.

Refilwe, written by Bisola Alabi, is a fun-filled family adventure about home, hair and connecting with your roots.  Audiences can join our heroine Refilwe as she, her aunty Agnes and their new friend Tumi use dance moves, riddles – and most importantly, magic hair – to escape the British Museum after closing time. 

The play is inspired by Zukiswa Wanner’s southern African retelling of the European fairytale Rapunzel, and directed by Azieb Pool, Artistic Director of Bernie Grant Arts Centre.  The show will star up and coming actors from the National Youth Theatre. This delightful festive treat is perfect for audiences five and up, and all performances will be presented in a relaxed environment.  

Refilwe is a playful and energetic festive outing for all the family, touring to Bernie Grant Arts Centre from 2nd – 10th December, National Youth Theatre from 13th – 17th December, and Talawa Studios from 19th – 23rd December.  Refilwe is the first Christmas production in Talawa Theatre Company’s new headquarters at Fairfield Halls in Croydon. 

Tour Dates

Dates Saturday 2nd – Sunday 10th December  

Location Bernie Grant Arts Centre, Town Hall Approach Road, Tottenham Green, 

N15 4RX

Website https://www.berniegrantcentre.co.uk/whats-on/refilwe/ 

Dates Wednesday 13th – Sunday 17th December 

Location The Workshop Theatre, National Youth Theatre, 443-445 Holloway Road, N7 6LW

Website https://www.nyt.org.uk/get-tickets/refilwe-2/ 

Dates Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd December 

Location Talawa Studio, Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, Croydon, CR9 1DG

Website https://www.talawa.com/articles/refilwe-2023 



