Talawa Brings Rave To Theatre With RUN IT BACK Opening At Fairfield Halls This September

Talawa brings rave to theatre. Originally conceived and directed by Coral Messam, created with Gail Babb and co-devised by TYPT:18, the revival of Run It Back will run from 2nd - 18th September at Fairfield Halls.

In a disused warehouse, a party rages. Distorted bass pounds through the streets, calling the ravers in. Lost in the music and dripping with sweat, they surrender to the DJ's game. Bring your rags and flags for a night of theatre powered by a live DJ set fusing grime, bashment and afrobeat.

Set in an explosive club night, Run It Back immerses the audience in Black British club culture with dance, physical theatre and an electrifying live set from renowned DJ and turntablist, Psykhomantus. Brought to life by young, upcoming artists, this vibrant, pulsing production highlights how Black British music liberates, connects and divides, while exploring the fight to stay alive as spaces disappear and rules change.

Talawa's Artistic Director and Joint CEO, Michael Buffong said, Run It Back will be Talawa's first mid-scale production at Fairfield Halls since we moved here in 2019. We cannot wait to bring Run It Back to the stage. This production is a real testament to the way that Talawa nurtures productions and ideas; the energy, impact and uplifting joy of Run It Back is the tonic we all need right now.

Building on Talawa's audience development and engagement plan to inspire dialogue with and within communities, the company will offer 900 free tickets to young Black people aged 16-25 years old.

Alongside the performance, there will be several post-show talks and pre-show workshops available, including the chance to meet the cast and creative team and partake in a series of fun-filled dance workshops exploring dance styles from the show.

The UK's outstanding Black British theatre company, Talawa celebrates its 35th anniversary with a season of work showcasing unmissable established and emerging talent. Talawa's forward-looking anniversary season includes works-in-progress by promising writers, the company's first outdoor production, the return of one of the company's most innovative shows and a production that lost out on its original staging due to the pandemic.