Take a Trip Back to the 1980s at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Club Tropicana is from the producers of the hit UK tour of Hairspray. It is set at the Club Tropicana hotel, where the drinks are - of course - free.

The cast is led by Joe McElderry (X Factor, Joseph And His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Sound Of Music), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz) and former Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, making her musical theatre debut.

When a bride gets cold feet just before her wedding, she jets off for sunnier climes with her groom-to-be to relax and think things over. Little do they know they've booked into Club Tropicana, where the scene is set for a summer of love and smash-hit classic songs.

Club Tropicana is set to some of the most iconic, chart-topping pop anthems of the 80s, all performed live on stage. These include: The Look Of Love, Making Your Mind Up, Relax, Take On Me, Church Of Poison Mind, Fantasy Island and Up Where We Belong.

It is at The Marlowe Theatre from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 June, with performances at 7.30pm (except Friday), 5pm and 8.30pm (Friday only) and 2.30pm (Saturday only). Tickets can be booked at marlowetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 01227 787787.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You