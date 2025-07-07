TWO WEIRD GUYS WHO ARE GAY Comes to Canal Café Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two London-based, queer, thirtysomething comedians who struck up a friendship whilst gigging together over the past few years, Dick will offer his offbeat observations on being queer in a heteronormative world, ageing and mental health, whilst James will give a unique insight into life as a 6’ 8” gay man in today’s Britain with fiery absurdity.

“It’s funny,” says Dick. “The way the standup scene works in the UK you end up going head-to-head against one another in various competitions - James and I have even competed against one another in some! So it’s been great getting to work together as fellow queer comedians to put on a show. And to be able to bring our split-bill to an award-winning venue as iconic and renowned for surreal and experimental comedy as the Canal Café Theatre is really exciting!”

James agrees “For years people have been calling out, ‘when’s James going to do the Camden Fringe?!’ Well, the time has finally come and I can’t wait to do it with one of the hottest acts on the circuit (queer or otherwise) at the venue that’s seen the likes of The League of Gentlemen, Eddie Izzard, and The Boosh all grace its stage. It’s going to be weird, it’s going to be gay, and we might just slot a few jokes in as well.”

James Murphy won the British Comedy Guide Performance Award 2022, and has been a finalist in both the 2Northdown New Act Competition 2021 and Max Turner New Act Competition 2022, and has been described by Chortle as “comically off-kilter”. Dick Denham meanwhile took joint runner-up spot in the LGBTQ+ New Act Competition 2022, and was a finalist in the Not So New Act competition 2025. He has been described by STEPHEN BAILEY as a “joy to watch”, and by Zoe Lyons as “really fun”.

Performed by Dick Denham & James Murphy