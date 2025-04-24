THROUGH IT ALL TOGTHER World Premiere Set for Leeds Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leeds Playhouse has announced a ‘Premiership' line up for the world premiere of Leeds playwright Chris O'Connor's Through it All Together, a love letter to Marcelo Bielsa.

Shobna Gulati and Reece Dinsdale will play Sue and Howard, a Yorkshire couple navigating a diagnosis of dementia while cheering on their beloved Leeds United during manager Bielsa's glory days in the first two years of “Bielsaball”. The production will play in Leeds Playhouse's Courtyard Theatre from 23 June – 19 July.

Shobna Gulati is a celebrated actor and presenter who has captivated audiences with their versatile performances across television, film, and theatre. Shobna is best known for iconic roles such as Anita in Victoria Wood's beloved sitcom Dinnerladies and Sunita Alahan in Coronation Street. Shobna also portrayed Mari Hoff in the UK tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Ray in the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Reece Dinsdale is a distinguished actor and director with an impressive portfolio spanning television, theatre and film. He starred in the inaugural production, Wild Oats, at West Yorkshire Playhouse and went on to star in Alan Bennett's autobiographical piece Untold Stories, Richard III, and as Halvard Solness in an updated version of Henrik Ibsen's (the fall of) The Master Builder. He is known for playing Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street and Paul Ashdale in Emmerdale. Reece has starred in many high profile TV dramas including Threads, Jim Henson's Storyteller (both BAFTA award winning), Take Me Home, Spooks, Life On Mars, Conviction, and Silent Witness.

Shobna Gulati said: “I'm really looking forward to being a part of the brilliant team telling this heartfelt story, as a person who has a first-hand experience of dementia and a great passion for football. In our story we share how this family navigates the impact of this condition through the challenges and choices they face, and how the shared love of their football team continues to cement their bond in the difficult sea of change.”

Reece Dinsdale said: “I'm honoured to play Howard in Through It All Together at Leeds Playhouse - a heartfelt piece that so many will relate to. Whether it's through the beautifully observed portrayal of someone living with dementia and the people who care for them, something many of us have experienced, or through the deep connection of being a football fan, this play speaks to the heart.

“I have to say I'm a dedicated Huddersfield Town fan so I know the love a football fan has for their team is unfaltering - whether it's Huddersfield, Halifax, Real Madrid or Leeds United. If you know what it means to live through a club's highs and lows, you'll understand the extraordinary love affair Leeds had with Marcelo Bielsa. I salute Chris O'Connor for penning such a moving and resonant piece.”

Joining Reece and Shobna on stage will be Bradford's Natalie Davies (Parveen in Eaten by Lions; Ashley in Hullraisers, Channel 4; Tabani in The Full Monty, Disney+); Leeds' Dean Smith, who appeared in Waterloo Road and Last Tango in Halifax and is also a presenter on the The Square Ball, a Leeds United fanzine, blog, podcast, and livestream series), and Everal A Walsh, who recently starred in the Olivier nominated Animal Farm at Leeds Playhouse.

Written by life-long Leeds United supporter Chris O'Connor, the play is a love letter to Bielsa, the beautiful game, and the bond that unites families and fans. Directed by Gitika Buttoo, the play has been commissioned and developed by Leeds Playhouse. The production has also been closely developed with members of Leeds' Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP), which is co-run by Leeds Playhouse and Dementia Friendly Leeds.

Writer Chris O'Connor said: “Through It All Together is the culmination of two things I felt compelled to write about. It tells a story of dementia that isn't just a narrative of loss, but one that balances the challenges with hope, showing how people can still live well despite it. It's also my tribute to Marcelo Bielsa, who not only inspired a weary fanbase and brought my beloved Leeds United back to the Premier League but stood as a man of principle and integrity in the money-driven world of modern football. This play is a love letter to him, to Leeds United, and to the power of love in helping us overcome life's challenges. It's an honour to have such a talented cast and creative team on board to help bring this story to life.”

Director Gitika Buttoo said: "I'm thrilled to direct Chris O'Connor's play. Working on a new piece of writing is always so rewarding, and Chris has created something special, capturing the humour, tension, and tenderness of a family dealing with dementia, set against Leeds United's rise during the pandemic - a time that still sits so vividly in our collective memory.

“As a director from this region, it's a privilege to tell a story so close to home with an outstanding northern cast. They bring skill, heart, and authenticity to their roles, and I know audiences will be moved by their performances.

“This story speaks to anyone who's loved someone through change. It's full of humour, heart, and humanity, and I think people will see part of themselves in it."

The creative team is completed by Set & Costume Designer Amanda Stoodley; Lighting Designer Jason Taylor; Sound Designer & Composer Annie May Fletcher; Movement Director Neil Bettles; Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG; and Theatre & Dementia Consultant Dr Nicky Taylor.

Leeds Playhouse offers a variety of creative activities for people living with dementia, including Our Time sessions for people with dementia and their partners, Peer Support sessions in collaboration with cultural organisations across the city, and its groundbreaking Dementia Friendly performances. The Playhouse's innovative approach has earned national recognition, receiving awards from the Alzheimer's Society and the National Dementia Care Awards. Through It All Together further demonstrates the Playhouse's dedication to creating professional work centred on people living with dementia, rooted in lived experiences, and accessible to the communities it serves.

