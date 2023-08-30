THIS IS NOT A CIRCUS Celebrates Dutch Circus at Jacksons Lane

This October will see a showcase of Dutch circus come to Jacksons Lane. This is not a circus celebrates new circus forms coming out of the Netherlands at the moment, presented by TENT and Split Second. Named for TENT’s annual showcase in Amsterdam, This is not a circus will feature four shows by up and coming Dutch makers that will delight and thrill London audiences this October; 60% Banana, Ways of being ready, Sawdust Symphony and 360.

60% Banana is created and performed by Benjamin ‘Monki’ Kuitenbrouwer, so-called for his penchant for swinging back and forth between metre-high poles as an acrobat. Monki’s 60% Banana is a cheerful message for angry citizens: a theatrical circus show on the theme of optimism. Rather than focus on the negatives, Monki encourages the audience, through his vibrant, joyous performance and monologue, to look at the bright side of social debates, the never-ending news and the state of the world today. Exploring incredible human and social developments achievements of the modern day, Monki swings and climbs between poles, using the poles and bright elastics to form colourful metre-high graphs. Monki is TENT’s first house maker (2021-24); 60% Banana has been developed in collaboration with TENT and This Is Not a Circus marks its UK premiere with Ways of being ready.



Presented in a double bill with 60% Banana is Ways of being ready, a live encounter between two lifelong friends: mime artist Elliot Dehaspe and acrobat Hendrik Van Maele. Created by former TENT artist in residence Hendrik Van Maele, Ways of being ready focuses on the moment before a trick or move is completed, an investigation into the phase before the acrobat has achieved something.

This funny, tense show breaks the boundaries of mime, dance and performance, as the two artists play off each other in moments of tension as they anticipate the next move. This physical game between the artists sees them practice the art of being ready, seeking out the unexpected and attempting to recognise the potential of every moment. Ways of being ready is an exciting exercise in patience and concentration that will keep the audience gripped to the end.

Sawdust Symphony, created and performed by Michael Zandl, David Eisele and Kolja Huneck, sees circus meet craftsmanship in an incomparable show. Combining their passion for crafting, acrobatics and object manipulation, Zandl, Eisele and Huneck have created a unique show incorporating live carpentry for an unusual, funny and fascinating DIY experience. A highly visual piece, Sawdust Symphony talks to the human desire to create: the process from vision to construction, and the relationship between tools and humans. Audiences can enjoy the process of the performers transforming the space around them through wit, movement and craftsmanship.

Closing out the showcase is 360, created by Monki and TENT co-director Hanneke Meijers, an immersive and dynamic performance suitable for all ages. Audiences can take a seat on a rolling stool and become part of the performance, making contact, participating and influencing the course of the show. The performers provide playful proposals, and the audience are invited to engage with these to direct the twists and turns of the show. Alternatively, audience members who prefer not to be in the action can sit back and enjoy the unfolding, unexpected events in front of them.

TENT is the house for contemporary Dutch circus, by and for circus makers. Founded in 2010, they support makers in various stages of their artistic development and creative process, with residencies ranging from one week to four years. This is not a circus is TENT’s annual Dutch festival for new circus forms, in collaboration with Theater Bellevue in Amsterdam.

This exciting equivalent showcase in London promises to deliver joyful, thrilling circus, spotlighting and celebrating the best of Dutch circus on the international stage.

Double Bill: 60% Banana and Ways of being ready

Date Thursday 5th October, 7.30pm

Running Time 30 minutes (60% Banana); 30 minutes (Ways of Being Ready)

Box Office Tickets available at £15 from https://www.jacksonslane.org.uk/events/this-is-not-a-circus/

Sawdust Symphony

Date Saturday 7th October, 7.30pm

Running Time 60 minutes

Box Office Tickets available at £16 from https://www.jacksonslane.org.uk/events/this-is-not-a-circus/

360

Date Sunday 8th October, 11am, 1pm, 3pm

Running Time 30 minutes

Box Office Tickets available at £12 from https://www.jacksonslane.org.uk/events/this-is-not-a-circus/