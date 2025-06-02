THE WIZARD OF OZ is Coming to St Helens Theatre Royal This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St Helens Theatre Royal is inviting young theatregoers to follow the Yellow Brick Road and enjoy some fantastic family-friendly fun this October.

Regal Entertainments Ltd will present the hugely popular classic tale The Wizard of Oz from Saturday 25 to Friday 31 October.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and be with them as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The amazing panto promises fantastic performances, dazzling costumes, a brilliant collection of songs and, of course, lots and lots of laughs.

The cast includes Chantelle Morgan, who steps into the famous ruby red slippers to play Dorothy, David Heath as the Scarecrow, Shea Ferron as the Tin Man, Conor Barrie as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Katy McKenna as the Wicked Witch and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

And the panto is directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield and music supervision by Callum Clarke.

Chantelle Morgan is Dorothy. Chantelle is no stranger to St Helens audiences having played Snow White in 2024 alongside Maureen Nolan and Coronation Street's Emrhys Cooper and after beating 150 other hopefuls in open auditions at the theatre. She also returned this February to appear as Fairy Rose in Beauty and the Beast.

She trained in Musical Theatre at The Urdang and Emil Dale Academy and has been very fortunate to share the stage with some very well-known artists including Welsh star Luke Evans on BBC's Luke Evans Show Time. Other credits include Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk (2023), Maid Marion in Robin Hood (2022), Cinderella (2021), Kylar in Bring It On: The Musical (2021), Sister Mary Roberts in Sister Act (2018), and performing alongside Gareth Malone at the opening of Soho House.

David Heath plays the Scarecrow. X Factor and Eton Road star David returns to St Helens after playing Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk at the theatre in 2023. Before shooting to fame on X Factor, David trained in musical theatre at the Merseyside Dance and Drama Centre and has also been a finalist twice on Sky's Got to Dance with the group Dance Dynamix. His other panto credits include Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Bolton Albert Halls, Jack and the Beanstalk at The Brindley in Runcorn and the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre and the Stockport Plaza.

Shea Ferron plays the Tin Man. Musical theatre singer Shea studied performing arts at the Institute of Contemporary Theatre in Manchester. As a leading member of the acclaimed Johns' Boys Male Chorus, he helped the Welsh singing group to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2023. The Chorus also previously won the Choir of the World title at the 2019 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. Last year Shea himself took the Voice of Musical Theatre accolade at the prestigious music festival, and in 2023 he performed Bring Him Home alongside Alfie Boe on the Llangollen stage. Last Christmas he played Buttons in Cinderella for P&O Cruises.

Conor Barrie is the Lion. Liverpool Theatre School graduate Conor has most recently appeared at St Helens Theatre Royal playing Gaston in the enchanting February half term panto Beauty and the Beast. His other roles at the venue have included Baron von Vippermall in Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Dmitri in The Salon – The Sequel! Conor has also appeared in several pantos at the Gladstone Theatre in Port Sunlight including Aladdin and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Hayley Russell returns as Glinda. Hayley previously played Glinda in Regal Entertainments' production of The Wizard of Oz at the Epstein Theatre in 2022 and again at St Helens in spring 2024. She has also appeared in Regal Entertainments' Easter panto Peter Pan at St Helens. Originally from Greater Manchester, Hayley has spent 20 years working as a professional production vocalist, band singer and dancer, supporting artists including Billy Ocean and Gareth Gates. Stage credits include Vampires Rock; Vampires Rock Ghost Train; Iconic; The Meat Loaf Story; Sleeping Beauty; and Cinderella.

Katy McKenna is the Wicked Witch. Katy is a real favourite with St Helens audiences and her credits include The Greatest Show, Stomping Steiners, a UK tour of The Snow Queen, The Salon – the Sequel! at St Helens Theatre Royal and The Scouse Cinderella at Liverpool's Royal Court. She is also an experienced panto performer whose previous roles include Goldilocks in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Fairy Sparkle in Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Alice in Wonderland, Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and Belle in a national tour of Beauty and the Beast.

And Warren Donnelly appears as the Wizard. Warren is well-known to TV viewers as Stan in five series of Shameless and for his roles in hit shows like Tin Star, Moving On, Cold Feet, Life on Mars, and Roscoe in Coronation Street. Stage credits include Slappers and Slapheads at Liverpool's Royal Court and God's Official at West Yorkshire Playhouse/Liverpool Everyman. He recently played Dad in Regal Entertainments' national tour of Rita, Sue and Bob Too and has appeared in several pantos for the company including Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and The Wizard of Oz.

St Helens theatre manager and panto director Chantelle Joseph says: “The Wizard of Oz is a much-loved tale which has enchanted generations of theatregoers and it's always brilliant to see children, parents and grandparents all sitting together and enjoying the show.

“So, I'm delighted to announce the return of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion and all for what I can guarantee will be a wizard October half term treat. We've assembled a talented cast of real St Helens Theatre Royal favourites, and the show will feature the usual fabulous costumes and sets, great choreography and a cracking soundtrack of songs performed live. Perfect for all your munchkins!”

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 20% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 16% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds