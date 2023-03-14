Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Comes to Brighton and Hove

Performances run Thursday 27th April – Sunday 14th May 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  
After a spectacular showcase last Christmas, The Revel Pucks are back! Finding joy on the edge of fear, this Easter the company will be coming to Brighton and Hove with their five-star family show, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular. Offering the brightest young talent of the London circus scene, the Revel Pucks encourage audiences of all ages and walks of life to delve into the exhilarating world of circus.

Audiences can expect a heartfelt and hilarious examination of fear, filled to the brim with home-grown talent and a rich roster of extraordinary artists. Sharing an assortment of specialties, there is something for everyone, from shocking swinging chainsaws to tightrope moonwalking as well as the UK's only teeterboard trio!

Amongst these powerful performers are recent graduate, Ange Viaud (The Ésacto'Lido) who will play the clown, aerial straps artist Imani Vital (Fools Delight Circus, Oxfordshire; Circus Flavours, Upswing) the first teeterboard troupe to come from the National Centre for Circus Arts Shane Hampden (KIN, Barely Methodical Troupe; One Young World, Royal Albert Hall) Sebastian Parker (One Young World, Royal Albert Hall) and Emily Lannigan (One Young World, Royal Albert Hall). In a Hand to Hand duet, acrobat Louis Gift (Barely Methodical Troupe, Gravity and Other Myths) will join Fiona Thornhill (Mimbre Acrobats Covid-19 Response Film, BBC; KIN, Barely Methodical Troupe) in their duo act. Fiona Thornhill will also be performing her astonishing solo Cyr Wheel act, and making her professional debut, cloud swing artist Annie Zita Bachman.

The Revel Puck Circus seek to capture audience imaginations and create performances that unite and resonate with local communities, providing them with a sense of escapism. They strive to see and do circus differently, believing that creating work of universal appeal does not mean a sacrifice of artistic integrity, depth or entertainment. Their stellar spring showcase, will offer the perfect place to picnic for the whole family, along with access to a terrific on-site bar and access to buzzing local food vendors.

Artistic Director, Luke Hallgarten comments, We are so, so excited to be coming to Brighton and Hove! The Wish Park community are lovely and we are delighted to be bringing our Big Top to a community park full of heart.




