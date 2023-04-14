THE VERY BEST OF TOMMY COOPER Will Embark on UK Tour

Back by public demand and brought to you by Daniel Taylor Productions Ltd, The Very Best of Tommy Cooper will be filling theatres throughout the country with fun, magic and laughter - all the way from Buxton to Basingstoke - and will even be entertaining crowds at the Glastonbury Festival this summer!

This hilarious show was written and produced by Liverpool talent Daniel Taylor who recently took part in BBC1's Unbreakable. His other acclaimed roles include Something About George, Lennon Through a Glass Onion and Blood Brothers.

Award-winning West End star Danny steps into Tommy's gigantic shoes and does an amazing job of bringing this comic genius back to life - recapturing his trademark mayhem and misfiring magic for anyone who missed the original or for those who were left wanting more.

The show, which has the blessings of the great man's daughter Vicky, brings you the very best of Cooper's beloved one-liners, dazzling wordplay and celebrated tricks, including Glass/Bottle, Dappy Duck, Spot the Dog and Jar/Spoon.

Danny explained: "Tommy was given that wonderful and rare gift to make people laugh, often by simply standing there. His most-loved routines draw on an innocent sense of humour that appeals to all ages and still stands the test of time.

"I am thrilled to be performing The Tommy Cooper Show at Glastonbury this year. While I know it will be a hit with the older festivalgoers, I can't wait to share Tommy's comic genius with a younger generation and see his timeless jokes stand up for themselves."

Making its debut at the Liverpool Theatre Festival, The Very Best of Tommy Cooper show went down a storm. With Danny capturing Tommy's stage presence and mannerisms down to a tee, many audience members and theatre critics have been blown away by his reincarnation of Tommy.

Over 30 years since Tommy passed away on stage after a heart attack, Danny will be raising money and awareness along the tour to help install defibrillators in every performing venue across the UK.

So, whether you're a longtime Tommy fan, or new to his comedic charms, the show appeals to all ages with its clever blend of magic and classic gags and is guaranteed to give you a night you will never forget.

Tickets are guaranteed to sell out for this brilliant show so book fast to avoid disappointment. Contact the theatres directly to book.

TOUR DATES

Thursday 18th May - Ayr Gaiety https://thegaiety.co.uk/

Saturday 27th May - Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/

Sunday 28th May - Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/

Friday 2nd June - Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond, Yorkshire https://www.georgiantheatreroyal.co.uk/

Saturday 3rd June - Little Theatre, Leicester https://www.thelittletheatre.co.uk/

Sunday 4th June - Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley https://barnsleylamproom.com/

Friday 9th June - Epstein Theatre, Liverpool https://www.epsteintheatre.co.uk/

Saturday 10th June - Beccles Public Hall, Suffolk https://www.becclespublichall.co.uk/

Sunday 11th June - Pavilion Theatre, Cromer Pier https://www.cromerpier.co.uk/

Wednesday, 14th June - Leatherhead Theatre, Surrey https://theleatherheadtheatre.com/

Friday 16th June - Eric Morecambe Centre, Harpenden https://the-emc.co.uk/

Saturday 17th June - Civic Arts Centre & Theatre, Oswaldtwistle https://www.civicartscentre.co.uk/

Sunday 18th June - St Helen's Theatre Royal https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/

Thursday 22nd June - South Hill Parks Arts Centre, Bracknell https://www.southhillpark.org.uk/

Friday 23rd June to Sunday 25th June - Glastonbury Festival https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/

Thursday 29th June - The Haymarket Theatre, Basingstoke https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/

Friday 30th June - Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe https://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/

Saturday 1st July - The Benn Hall, Rugby https://uk.patronbase.com/_BennHall/Productions

Thursday 6th July - The Stables, Milton Keynes https://stables.org/

Friday 7th July - Millfield Theatre, Edmonton https://www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk/

Saturday, 8th July - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

Sunday, 9th July - Hanger Farm Arts Centre, Southampton https://www.minsteadtrust.org.uk/hanger-farm/

Thursday 13th July - Floral Pavilion, New Brighton https://www.floralpavilion.com/

Friday 14th July - Axminster Guildhall https://www.axminster-guildhall.co.uk/

Saturday 15th July - White Rock Theatre, Hastings https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/default.asp

Sunday 16th July - Shanklin Theatre https://www.shanklintheatre.com/

Thursday 20th July - Queens Theatre, Hornchurch https://www.queens-theatre.co.uk/

Friday 21st July - Theatre Royal, Winchester https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/

Saturday 22nd July - Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/

Sunday 23rd July - Grand Theatre, Blackpool https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

Wednesday 26th July - Hull Truck Theatre https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/

Thursday 27th July - The Beck Theatre, Hayes https://becktheatre.org.uk

Friday 28th July - Princes Theatre, Clacton https://princestheatre.co.uk/

Sunday 30th July - Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm https://www.thepaaonline.org/

Saturday 12th August - Aberdeen Arts Centre https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/