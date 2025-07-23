THE TWELFTH NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Comes to Chiswick House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Throwing open its doors at Christmas for the very first time, Chiswick House in collaboration with live entertainment company Underbelly and theatrical, heritage site curators CLW Event Design will give visitors the unique opportunity to step inside and experience a fantastical festive journey inspired by the beloved 1780 carol ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ and the era in which it was written. The historic rooms of Chiswick House will be transformed into an imagined Georgian world of yuletide opulence and fantasy, as visitors embark on a Twelfth Night-inspired journey.

Co-founded by theatre producer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber, and Costume Designer Adrian Lillie CLW Event Design are a collective of theatrical practitioners, designers and artists renowned for their extraordinary installations and live events at heritage properties across the UK including Castle Howard, Kensington Palace, Bamburgh Castle, Beaulieu Palace House and Polesden Lacey House. For The Twelfth Night of Christmas they are collaborating for the first time with trailblazing live entertainment company Underbelly renowned for their multi-award winning, site-specific theatrical productions including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End and Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma which was performed in warehouses across the country to great acclaim.

This unique experience will showcase the interior of Chiswick House as it was originally intended – built for entertaining; a place of revelry and Georgian celebrity culture, where excess and extravagance were the hallmarks of good taste. Audiences will explore a sequence of opulent themed rooms and festive tableaux, ending in a sumptuous banquet installation in the lower tribune. Bespoke sculptures, fabulous costumes and dramatic floristry will punctuate this joyous Christmas experience. For younger visitors Father Christmas awaits in his charming 18th century grotto, ready to share a festive story and a gift.

A remarkable example of 18th century Neo-Palladian architecture, Chiswick House, located in West London was designed and built by Richard Boyle, the 3rd Earl of Burlington in 1729. Inspired by the classical forms of ancient Rome and the works of Andrea Palladio, it was conceived not as a residence but as a grand villa to showcase Burlington’s art collection and entertain guests. The rich Baroque opulence and grandeur of the interiors are in marked contrast to the Palladian façade. The surrounding gardens, developed in collaboration with landscape designer William Kent, are considered the birthplace of the English Landscape Garden movement, emphasising naturalistic design over formal layouts.

Culturally, Chiswick House has always been a vibrant hub for art, politics, and socialising. In the 18th century, it became a gathering place for artists, writers, and intellectuals, contributing to the rise of the Grand Tour aesthetic in Britain. Figures like Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, known for her political influence and literary salons, frequented the estate. Today, it continues to serve as a venue for exhibitions and events, preserving its legacy as a centre of creativity.

Charlotte Lloyd-Webber from CLW Event Design said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the CLW Event Design and Underbelly magic to this stunning architectural gem. Rich in detail, this beautiful house lends itself perfectly to our theatrical design ethos, bringing to life the building as it was originally intended for moments of great celebration and joy amongst family and friends but now welcoming all ages who can come together for the festive season.”

Charlie Wood, Co-Director of Underbelly said: “I’ve been a massively keen visitor to everything that Charlotte has created for Christmas in the past few years from Castle Howard to Bamburgh to Blenheim, so to partner with her on this project at the beautiful Chiswick House is the best Christmas present ever. CLW Event Designs’ remarkable eye for detail and design, paired with Underbelly’s theatrical expertise, will create an experience that reimagines and opens up Chiswick House this Christmas. Together, we’re transforming it into an extraordinary festive journey.”

Xanthe Arvanitakis, Director of Chiswick House and Gardens Trust said: “This coming Christmas, we are delighted to provide a home for a truly special Christmas experience that promises to be unlike any other. I know that the beauty of Chiswick House, a place rich in history and famous for its spectacular interiors, will perfectly complement the unique, creative vision that CLW Event Design are bringing to life here. As Director of Chiswick House & Gardens, myself and my team are committed to hosting exciting events throughout the year, ensuring that families and adults of all ages feel they have something new to discover here each season. We can’t wait to see ‘The Twelfth Night of Christmas’ delight and inspire both those who already love this place, and those discovering our magical House and Gardens for the first time.”