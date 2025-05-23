THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour will open at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, on 4 September. 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the novel’s publication.
Award-winning producers Jack Maple and Thomas Hopkins have announced the first ever UK tour of the stage adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY. The tour will open at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, on 4 September. 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the novel’s publication. There will be an official opening night on 10 Septmeber.
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is a The Faction production (Macbeth, Stephen Joseph Theatre; My Last Duchess, film commissioned by The Lowry) adapted and directed by Mark Leipacher (Mary Stuart, New Diorama, UK tour and international; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wilton's Music Hall/Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov/UK tour).
"I never wanted to murder anyone. It was necessary."
Step into a world of deception, desire, and deadly ambition.
Tom Ripley is a nobody—until he’s offered an unexpected opportunity: travel to Italy and bring home the wealthy and carefree Dickie Greenleaf. But as Tom is drawn into Dickie’s glittering world of privilege, his obsession takes a dark turn. What begins as an innocent invitation spirals into a web of lies, identity theft, and murder.
Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of 1950s Italy, this gripping stage adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley brings Patricia Highsmith’s iconic novel to life in a thrilling new production. With razor-sharp dialogue, psychological intensity, and a chillingly charismatic antihero, this is Ripley as you’ve never seen him before.
How far would you go to be someone else?
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is a The Faction production produced by Jack Maple (producer credits: Spring Awakening: The 15th Anniversary Reunion, Victoria Palace Theatre; The View Upstairs, Soho Theatre and Working, Southwark Playhouse) and Thomas Hopkins (This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre; A Song From Far Away, HOME Manchester & Hampstead Theatre; ROSE, The Ambassadors Theatre). There will be set and costume design by Holly Piggott (Fleabag, Wyndham’s Theatre) with associate set and costume design by Ellen Farrell, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli (The Little Mermaid, Bristol Old Vic), sound design by Max Pappenheim (The Night of the Iguana, Noel Coward Theatre) and casting by Marc Frankum CDG (The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre).
Casting to be announced.
4 – 13 September
Venue: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Box Office: 01242 572 573
Website: everymantheatre.org.uk
15 – 20 September
Venue: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Box Office: 0131 529 6000
Website: capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre
22 – 27 September
Venue: Birmingham Rep
Website: birmingham-rep.co.uk
6 – 11 October
Venue: New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Website: atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
Note: On sale soon
13 – 18 October
Venue: Oxford Playhouse
Box Office: 01865 305305
Website: oxfordplayhouse.com
Note: On sale soon
27 October – 1 November
Venue: Theatre Royal, Brighton
Website: atgtickets.com/brighton
Note: On sale soon
3 – 8 November
Venue: Bristol Old Vic
Website: bristololdvic.org.uk
Note: On sale soon
10 – 15 November
Venue: Richmond Theatre
Website: atgtickets.com/richmond
Note: On sale soon
