THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY Will Embark on UK Tour

Award-winning producers Jack Maple and Thomas Hopkins have announced the first ever UK tour of the stage adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY. The tour will open at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, on 4 September. 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the novel’s publication. There will be an official opening night on 10 Septmeber.

THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is a The Faction production (Macbeth, Stephen Joseph Theatre; My Last Duchess, film commissioned by The Lowry) adapted and directed by Mark Leipacher (Mary Stuart, New Diorama, UK tour and international; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wilton's Music Hall/Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov/UK tour).

"I never wanted to murder anyone. It was necessary."

Step into a world of deception, desire, and deadly ambition.

Tom Ripley is a nobody—until he’s offered an unexpected opportunity: travel to Italy and bring home the wealthy and carefree Dickie Greenleaf. But as Tom is drawn into Dickie’s glittering world of privilege, his obsession takes a dark turn. What begins as an innocent invitation spirals into a web of lies, identity theft, and murder.

Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of 1950s Italy, this gripping stage adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley brings Patricia Highsmith’s iconic novel to life in a thrilling new production. With razor-sharp dialogue, psychological intensity, and a chillingly charismatic antihero, this is Ripley as you’ve never seen him before.

How far would you go to be someone else?

THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is a The Faction production produced by Jack Maple (producer credits: Spring Awakening: The 15th Anniversary Reunion, Victoria Palace Theatre; The View Upstairs, Soho Theatre and Working, Southwark Playhouse) and Thomas Hopkins (This Bitter Earth, Soho Theatre; A Song From Far Away, HOME Manchester & Hampstead Theatre; ROSE, The Ambassadors Theatre). There will be set and costume design by Holly Piggott (Fleabag, Wyndham’s Theatre) with associate set and costume design by Ellen Farrell, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli (The Little Mermaid, Bristol Old Vic), sound design by Max Pappenheim (The Night of the Iguana, Noel Coward Theatre) and casting by Marc Frankum CDG (The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre).

Casting to be announced.

Tour Dates

4 – 13 September

Venue: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Box Office: 01242 572 573

Website: everymantheatre.org.uk

15 – 20 September

Venue: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

Website: capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre

22 – 27 September

Venue: Birmingham Rep

Website: birmingham-rep.co.uk

6 – 11 October

Venue: New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Website: atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

Note: On sale soon

13 – 18 October

Venue: Oxford Playhouse

Box Office: 01865 305305

Website: oxfordplayhouse.com

Note: On sale soon

27 October – 1 November

Venue: Theatre Royal, Brighton

Website: atgtickets.com/brighton

Note: On sale soon

3 – 8 November

Venue: Bristol Old Vic

Website: bristololdvic.org.uk

Note: On sale soon

10 – 15 November

Venue: Richmond Theatre

Website: atgtickets.com/richmond

Note: On sale soon

