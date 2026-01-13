THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY Tour to Continue Through 2026 After Sold-Out Shows

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following rave reviews and sold-out performances across the UK in 2025, the critically acclaimed first-ever UK and international tour of THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY will return this month, continuing into 2026 ahead of a planned West End transfer.

Producers Jack Maple, Thomas Hopkins, SAMS Entertainment and Carl Moellenberg are delighted to bring the sell-out 2025 tour to further venues in 2026 including York Theatre Royal, and visits Aylesbury, Aberdeen, Guildford, Windsor, Dublin, Poole, Eastbourne, Colchester, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and finishing in Salisbury in May. Further details and booking links here.

Ed McVey (The Crown, Netflix), Maisie Smith (Eastenders, BBC) and Bruce Herbelin-Earle (Free Reign, Netflix) continue in the roles of ‘Tom Ripley', ‘Marge Sherwood' and ‘Dickie Greenleaf' respectively.

Tom Ripley is a nobody – until he's offered an unexpected opportunity: travel to Italy and bring home the wealthy and carefree Dickie Greenleaf. But as Tom is drawn into Dickie's glittering world of privilege, his obsession takes a dark turn. What begins as an innocent invitation spirals into a web of lies, identity theft, and murder.

Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of 1950s Italy, this gripping stage adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley brings Patricia Highsmith's iconic novel to life in a thrilling new production. With razor-sharp dialogue, psychological intensity, and a chillingly charismatic antihero, this is Ripley as you've never seen him before.

How far would you go to be someone else?

Adapted and directed by Mark Leipacher (Mary Stuart, New Diorama, UK tour and international; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wilton's Music Hall/Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov/UK tour).

Thomas Hopkins, on behalf of the producers, said, “Playing to sell-out houses throughout 2025 and receiving such a strong critical response has been incredibly rewarding for everyone involved in The Talented Mr Ripley. Audiences across the UK and Ireland have really embraced Mark Leipacher's adaptation, and we're delighted to be continuing the tour into 2026 and bringing the production to new venues.”

The Talented Mr Ripley stars Ed McVey as ‘Tom Ripley', Maisie Smith as ‘Marge Sherwood' and Bruce Herbelin-Earle as ‘Dickie Greenleaf', with Christopher Bianchi (Othello, Tobacco Factory) as ‘Herbert Greenleaf / Roverini', Cary Crankson (Death of England, National Theatre) as ‘Freddie Miles / Alvin McCarron', Leda (Antigone, UK Tour) as ‘Cleo / Dottie' and Jason Eddy (Othello, Royal Shakespeare Theatre) as ‘Peter / Fausto'.

The cast is completed by Lachlan McCall (A Christmas Carol, OVO Theatre), Hollie Sullivan (The Mousetrap, UK) and Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire (Doctor Who, BBC / Disney+).

The creative team includes set and costume design by Holly Pigott (Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre), associate set and costume design by Ellen Farrell, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli (The Little Mermaid, Bristol Old Vic), sound design by Max Pappenheim (The Night of the Iguana, Noël Coward Theatre), movement direction by Sarita Piotrowski (Cyrano de Bergerac, RSC), wigs, hair and make-up design by Craig Forrest-Thomas (Friends The Musical Parody, UK Tour), fight and intimacy direction by Haruka Kuroda (Rodelinda, Garsington Opera), and casting by Marc Frankum CDG (The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre).

2025 marked the 70th anniversary of Patricia Highsmith's gripping novel, the source material for the 2000 Oscar nominated film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, the 2024 Netflix adaptation starring Andrew Scott and the stage adaptation.

THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is produced by Jack Maple, Thomas Hopkins, SAMS Entertainment and Carl Moellenberg. The production was created by The Faction (Macbeth, Stephen Joseph Theatre; My Last Duchess, film commissioned by The Lowry).